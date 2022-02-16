Petrorio (PRIO3) profits 32% more in the 4th quarter, to R$ 894.2 million

Petrorio (PRIO3) reported net income of BRL 894.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 (4Q21), an amount 32% higher than that recorded in relation to the same period in 2020. In 2021, the oil company earned BRL 1.329 billion, growth of 152% compared to 2020.

Net revenue totaled R$1.778 billion in 4Q21, up 102% over the same period of the previous year.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) grew 166% compared to the same period in 2020, totaling BRL 1.235 billion.

The adjusted Ebitda margin reached 69% in the 4th quarter of 2021, an increase of 17 pp compared to the same quarter of 2020.

Operational of PetroRio’s balance sheet

In 4Q21, the Polvo + TBMT cluster had an average daily production 15% higher than in 3Q21, positively impacted by the return of production from wells TBMT-8H and TBMT-2H in November.

In addition, it was influenced by the start of production from the TBMT-10H well at the end of October, with an average production of 3 kbbl/d, which offset the loss of 1.4 kbbl/d caused by the stoppage of the OGX-44HP well, due to failure of the submerged centrifugal pump (BCS) in December, which had its production normalized in January 2022.

In the annual comparison, the production of the cluster, when considering the PetroRio share, was 17% higher, due to the incorporation of the Tubarão Martelo field in August 2020.

The volume produced in Frade in the year was 19% higher than in 2020, due to the increase in share from 70% to 100% in February 2021, the same reason for the 26% increase registered in the quarterly comparison year on year. The 8% reduction registered in the comparison with the immediately previous quarter is due to the stoppage of production for three days in November, due to two shutdowns caused by a failure in the automation system.

Cash and leverage

In the fourth quarter of 2021, PetroRio’s net cash position increased by US$34 million, reaching US$231 million.

Thus, the leverage ratio, measured by the ratio between net debt and adjusted Ebitda, was -0.5 times, a reduction of 1.7 times compared to 4Q20.

