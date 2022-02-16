PF carries out operations in 5 states against international drug trafficking – 02/15/2022 – Daily life

The Federal Police launched on Tuesday morning (15) operations Brutium and Turfe in five states to combat international drug trafficking.

At least 200 police officers took to the streets to fulfill 86 court orders that were issued by the 5th and 10th Federal Criminal Court of Rio de Janeiro. Members of the MPF (Federal Public Ministry) and tax auditors also participate in the operation. As of Tuesday afternoon, 21 people had been arrested in Brazil and four in Spain.

The agents are also in Vila Cruzeiro, a community in the north of Rio that was the target of an operation that left eight people dead last week. The action was carried out by the Military Police and the PRF (Federal Highway Police).

Residents reported an intense exchange of fire on Tuesday morning. According to the Fogo Cruzado Institute, Vila Cruzeiro recorded two hours of continuous shooting.

In Operation Brutium, agents serve 19 arrest warrants and 17 search and seizure warrants in three states: Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo and Santa Catarina.

According to the PF, the investigations that resulted in this operation began two years ago and had the contribution of countries such as France, Spain and the United States. According to investigators, members of an international criminal organization have joined the two largest factions in Brazil to ship cocaine to European countries.

This investigation resulted in the seizure of BRL 3.5 million and more than two tons of cocaine in Brazil, Europe and Africa.

As part of the Turfe operation, agents are serving 20 arrest warrants and 30 search and seizure warrants in five states: Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Paraná, Santa Catarina and Mato Grosso.

The investigations lasted 18 months and revealed an intricate chain of drug production and distribution. It started with the acquisition of narcotics in Bolivia and Colombia and went all the way to exporting them to European countries.

During the investigation, more than eight tons of cocaine were seized in Brazil and Europe and more than R$11 million from trafficking.

The work involved the participation of the DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration) — the US anti-drug agency — and Europol, the European Union’s police agency.