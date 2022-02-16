PF operation in five states breaks up drug trafficking scheme from Colombia and Bolivia to Europe

On Tuesday morning, the Federal Police launched two major operations in Rio against international drug trafficking. Police officers aim to fulfill a total of 39 arrest warrants and 47 search and seizure warrants in five states and three countries. The actions were called Turfe, which until noon had arrested 12 people, and Brutium, which had 9 prisoners. Outside Brazil, there were four arrests in Spain.

In order to store drugs brought from Latin American countries and which would later be taken to European ports — especially Barcelona and Valencia and later sent to other countries on that continent, traffickers from the largest criminal faction in Rio kept the narcotics in Vila Cruzeiro, in the Penha Complex, in the North Zone. In the at least 18 months of investigation, the agents identified the members of the gang. The Federal Police also discovered that thieves set up extensive logistics to bring drugs from Colombia and Bolivia and that they used exchange offices to launder the money.

Last year, according to the Spanish Police, nine people were arrested in the ports of Barcelona and Valencia in the withdrawal of drugs.

At least two armored vehicles from the Tactical Operations Command (COT) were used in Vila Cruzeiro, in Complexo da Penha, in the North Zone of Rio. When the police arrived at the scene, there was intense shooting, according to residents. Last Friday (11), an operation by the Military Police and the Federal Highway Police in the region ended with eight dead in confrontation – all were criminals, according to the police.

Due to the action in Vila Cruzeiro this Tuesday, 15 school units of the municipal network in Complexo da Penha were closed and will only offer remote service.

Weapons were found in a house in Paraguay, during Operation Turfe Photo: Disclosure / Federal Police

In the Brutium operation alone, the agents discovered that the smugglers moved R$250 million in the last 15 months. To avoid having the goods seized, they fractionated the drugs and they were brought to Brazil in cars and trucks. The PF also discovered that, due to repression in other ports in the country, the gang migrated to Rio.

— We managed to do the entire route of these criminals. We also identified how the drugs were stored and then shipped to Europe,” said Federal Police delegate Heliel Martins, responsible for the Brutium investigation.

In the same way, investigators of Operation Turfe did with drugs. Investigated since September 2020, the PF highlights that the group “was extremely complex” for the logistics and dispatch of drugs.

According to the Federal Revenue, the drug was placed in containers that were exported from the Port of Rio, using the practice known as “rip-on rip-off”, which consists of using a legal export to ship the drug abroad. The PF guarantees that there is no participation of agents from the Port of Rio in the scheme.

counterfeit bills

This Tuesday, agents found R$900,000 in counterfeit bills in a house in Campinas, São Paulo. Still in São Paulo, teams find thousands of reais, euros and dollars in an exchange office. In Paraguay, Operation Turfe seized cars and jewelry, as well as money.

According to investigators, in two years of investigations, the PF seized at least 10 tons of cocaine and blocked almost R$15 million from traffickers.

All warrants were issued by the 5th and 10th Federal Criminal Court of Rio. The PF has the support of the Federal Public Ministry (MPF), the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) — the US anti-drug agency — and Europol.

Agents found BRL 900,000 in counterfeit bills at a house in Campinas, São Paulo. Photo: Publicity / Federal Police

Turf Operation

Named Turfe, the action seeks to fulfill 20 arrest warrants and 30 search and seizure warrants in five states — Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Paraná, Santa Catarina and Mato Grosso — in addition to police cooperation measures in Paraguay, Spain and in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The name of the operation refers to one of the forms of money laundering by the criminal organization, which is the acquisition and trading of racehorses. The gang also bet on jockeys.

In addition, the group used exchange offices to launder money.

— There are indications that the group has been exporting drugs to Europe for about 10 years. They sent them to the Netherlands (Iberian Peninsula) and from there to other destinations,” said delegate Bruno Tavares, head of the Police Department for Repression and Narcotics.

In a year and six months of investigation, the task force identified a gang that was bringing drugs from Bolivia and Colombia to Rio, from where the material was sent to Europe.

During the investigation, more than eight tons of cocaine were seized, both in Brazil and in Europe. In addition, more than R$11 million were seized from criminals.

Seizure at an exchange office in São Paulo during a Federal Police operation Photo: Disclosure / Federal Police

Operation Brutium

In Operation Brutium, federal police officers seek to fulfill 19 arrest warrants and 17 search and seizure warrants in Rio de Janeiro, Santa Catarina and São Paulo. In two years of investigations, the PF discovered that the criminal organization, identified as No Limit Soldiers, allied with the two largest Brazilian factions to ship cocaine from Bolivia and Peru to Europe. No Limits Soldiers originated in Curaçao, in the Caribbean, and expanded to Central America and the Netherlands. With support from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and security forces from France, Morocco, Belgium and Spain, the Federal Police seized more than two tons of cocaine in Brazil, Europe and Africa, in addition to R$3 ,5 million.

Drugs seized in containers

On the 6th, about 327 kilos of cocaine that had left the Port of Suape, in Greater Recife, were seized by the Federal Revenue Service in a container on the MSC Adelaide ship, upon arrival at the Port of Rio. was hidden in a cargo of granite that left Pernambuco on the Panamanian-flagged vessel. Also according to the Revenue, the narcotics went to Valencia, Spain. The PF is investigating whether this drug shipment belonged to one of the gangs.

On the 8th of this month, Italian authorities seized a cargo of 444.5 kilos of cocaine sent from the port of Rio. The drug was found inside a container with coffee that was being transported by the MSC Adelaide ship, in the port of Genoa. In all, 400 tablets of cocaine were seized, each weighing about 1 kilo. The drug was accommodated inside 14 bags placed inside the container. Spanish police sources, who are in the capital of Rio de Janeiro, said the drug belongs to one of the gangs that were targeted in the action this Tuesday.

The seized cocaine could earn the criminal organization approximately €30 million, Italian authorities estimate. A 50-year-old Italian man was arrested during the police operation. He was caught unloading the container and removing the bags with the cocaine tablets. According to the police, the action took place after agents suspected suspicious movements in the area of ​​the terminal where the containers were and the “sudden nocturnal movement” by a port operator.