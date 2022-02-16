PGR does not follow CPI complaints and senators threaten to ask for impeachment

Senators from the Covid Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPI) threaten to file a request for impeachment against the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, in the Senate if the Prosecutor’s Office does not forward a decision on the indictment of President Jair Bolsonaro and other authorities denounced by the Senate. CPI.

Upon concluding the investigations last year, the commission forwarded the indictment of Bolsonaro to the PGR, accusing the President of the Republic of having committed crimes of acts and omissions in the covid-19 pandemic. It is up to the Attorney General’s Office whether or not to denounce the president to the Federal Supreme Court (STF) in the case of common crimes.

Since then, CPI senators have pressured the PGR to make a decision, moving forward with the investigation or even saying that it will file the complaint. Last week, emissaries from Aras met with lawmakers and asked for greater detailing of the charges related to each indicted official, a procedure lawmakers say they have already done.

The CPI summit agreed to send a new dismemberment of the files raised by the commission, but awaits a decision by the PGR by Carnival to file a request for impeachment against Aras. The decision on the removal of an attorney general rests with the Senate. A process like this only advances if there is a decision by the president of the House, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG).

“Jurisdiction over the inspection of its works (of the PGR) rests with the Federal Senate and we are going to have to exercise that, no matter what, otherwise we are not giving the necessary guidance that the Constitution orders us to do”, said the Senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL), who was the CPI’s rapporteur, during the inauguration of the memorial created by the Senate in honor of the victims of covid in Brazil.

Senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), vice president of the commission, said that if the PGR does not forward a decision by Carnival, it will file a request for impeachment against Aras in the Senate. According to Randolfe, approximately 10 senators would be willing to support the request demanding the removal of the Attorney General.

“Not only is it being considered, but it is a possibility that is on the radar of the pandemic observatory, which is the heir of the CPI of the Pandemic”, said Randolfe. “I will believe in the good will of the PGR, but there is something that strains our patience, which is more than 600,000 dead. Their memory hangs like a ghost over each of us.”

Asked about the statements, Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco said that the senators are waiting for an outcome of the CPI investigations, but avoided committing to a tougher measure against Aras. “Obviously, the Senate can monitor the progress of this investigation, including, to be aware of its developments, without intending to put any kind of pressure because, obviously, we respect the autonomy, the independence of the institutions”, said Pacheco. “No one wants an outcome that is improper, they just want an outcome and a solution.”