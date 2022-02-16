PicPay offers 50 thousand places in a free programming course

PicPay wants to train technology professionals. Credit: PicPay | Disclosure

The PicPay payment application has open enrollment for 50,000 places in an introductory programming course. In all, there will be four classes, in partnership with the Kenzie Academy digital school. The trainings will be held between February 21 and 24, with live broadcast throughout Brazil, starting at 7 pm.

Interested candidates can apply online using this link. To participate it is not necessary to have previous knowledge in programming.

During the course, students will have the opportunity to get to know the technology market and learn the basics of HTML, CSS and JavaScript, the main programming languages ​​used in the market.

PicPay also informed that participants will develop a professional project from scratch, which can later be used as a portfolio. All class participants will receive a certificate at the end of the course.

The trainings also aim to promote diversity in the sector. Women, people with disabilities (PCD), black people or people who identify as LGBTQIA+ will compete, at the end of the course, for three scholarships worth R$ 5 thousand in the PicPay wallet to encourage their training at the Kenzie Academy of Full-Stack (professional with a broader profile, who can work in both Front-End and Back-End).

“We have examples of students who took our course and achieved great opportunities. The PicPro Project has the purpose of showing everyone that it is possible to start a great career in technology right now”, explains the CEO of Kenzie Academy Brazil, Daniel Kriger.

PicPay’s chief people officer, Luiza Gomide, highlights that training technology professionals is one of the app’s priorities.

“As a company in the sector, we know the potential of this market, the importance of encouraging talent and expanding the diversity of those who work in tech. This is what allows us to develop better products”, he highlights.