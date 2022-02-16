Picpay offers free programming course with 50 thousand places

The payment application PicPay announced this Monday (14) the PicPro Project. The initiative, which emerged from a partnership with the Kenzie Academy programming school, aims to train new talent to meet the high demand in the technology market.

The program will offer four free programming classes that will be broadcast live throughout Brazil between February 21 and 24 (from 7 pm). Applications to fill the 50,000 available places must be made on the course page.

No prior programming knowledge is required to participate. Image: Elle Aon/Shutterstock

“The PicPro Project aims to show everyone that it is possible to start a great career in technology right now”, explains Daniel Kriger, CEO of Kenzie Academy Brazil.

How to participate in the course?

According to the organizers, it is not necessary to have previous knowledge in programming to participate in the classes. During the course, students will learn about HTML, CSS and JavaScript, the main programming languages ​​used in the market.

In addition to the classes, participants will also have to develop a project from scratch and will receive a certificate at the end of the course.

focus on diversity

The initiative also aims to promote diversity. At the end of the course, women, people with disabilities (PCD), black people or people who identify themselves as LGBTQIA+ will compete for three grants of R$ 5 thousand to encourage training at the Kenzie Academy of Full-Stack, a course that offers the possibility to work in Front-End and Back-End in the IT market.

“PicPay is a great partner of Kenzie Academy. We have examples of students who took our course and got great opportunities”, added Kriger.

Training more technology professionals is also one of PicPay’s priorities. “We know the potential of this market, the importance of encouraging talent and expanding the diversity of those who work in tech”, highlighted Luiza Gomide, Chief People Officer of PicPay.

