Plane makes emergency landing after snake caught in flight

A snake was found on an AirAsia flight in Malaysia, forcing the aircraft to make an emergency landing. The incident happened on the 10th of February. The domestic flight departed Kula towards Tawau. Passengers noticed that there was a snake on board and even shared a video on social media showing the animal in the lighting compartment.







Snake found inside plane in Malaysia Photo: Reproduction | Social networks

“This is a very rare incident that can occur on any aircraft from time to time,” Captain Liong Tien Ling, AirAsia’s director of safety, said in a statement sent to CNN Travel. The plane was redirected to the city of Kuching and upon arrival, the snake was removed.

“The captain took the appropriate measures and the flight departed safely for Tawau as quickly as possible,” Ling said. “The safety and well-being of our passengers and crew is always our priority. At no time was their safety at risk.”

Incidents of snakes on board planes are very rare. In 2012, a passenger smuggled a snake into his hand luggage on an Egyptair flight. The animal broke free and was discovered when it bit his hand.