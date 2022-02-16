Plane makes emergency landing in Malaysia for the most bizarre reason possible; watch!

Imagine traveling with a companion like that? A few days ago, an Air Asia flight had to make an emergency landing for a rather unusual reason in Malaysia. In addition to the passengers, the aircraft counted as a snake roaming freely on board. Hi?

The flight was going from Kualu Lumpur to the city of Tawau, however, it had to make an unexpected stop in the city of Kuching. Videos of passengers went viral on social media, showing that the snake was seen in the plane’s lamp, which is above the passengers’ heads. Records show that the reptile crept through the facility. Watch the images:

An AirAsia flight from Kuala Lumpur to Tawau was forced to change course after a snake was seen on board. To avert any untoward incidents involving passengers and crew, the flight was amused to Kuching. Here, the reptile is seen moving very slowly behind the translucent panel. pic.twitter.com/dAhCFAlppE — TheVibes.com (@thevibesnews) February 11, 2022

Continue after Advertising

@edal8808 Kelihatan seekor ular dalam pesowat dlm penerbangan dari KL ke Tawau. Pesawat terpaksa emergency landing from AirPort Kuching #fyp ♬ Suspense Music – Sound Collective

After the incident, the airline’s security executive confirmed what had happened to CNN Türk. “As soon as the captain was notified, the plane was diverted to Kuching to be disinfected.”, said Liong Tien Ling. Despite the frightening images, the company said that no one on board was “at any risk” throughout the flight and that there were no reports of any injuries. Air Asia also assessed that the pilot had the “appropriate attitude” to keep passengers and crew safe.

It is unknown if the reptile was wild or belonged to any of the passengers. However, it is believed that the animal was where it was located because it likes hot and dry environments – as is common among snakes. Be that as it may, Ling argued that there is even the possibility of running into situations like this. “This is a very rare incident that can occur on any aircraft from time to time”he said.

Continue after Advertising

Well, one thing we’re sure of: it’s better that the snake friends stay away, see? Flying is already something that causes fear… with a visit like that then?! In the end, after the emergency stop, the passengers were transferred to another plane and continued on to Tawau.