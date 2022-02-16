Planet of Discounts arrives PS Store • Eurogamer.pt

PlayStation has kicked off the Planet of Discounts campaign on PlayStation Store.

Until March 3, you’ll have games and DLC available at a reduced price and discounts can go up to 70%, allowing you to buy digital versions of some of the best releases of recent years at a cheaper price.

FIFA 22 for €18.19 and Resident Evil Village for €27.99 are two examples of high-profile releases from 2021 that are at a reduced price, while Cyberpunk 2077, whose PS5 version has just arrived, is available for €24.99 .

For those looking for current-gen experiences, Demon’s Souls has dropped to €49.59, Deathloop is available for €41.99 and Returnal is also included, but it hasn’t dropped below €59.99. Death Stranding Director’s Cut was also included and is currently priced at €39.99.

Godfall Deluxe Edition for €26.99 is another option within your reach and Rainbow Six Extraction has already received its first price cut, it is available for €37.49.

NiOh Collection for €49.59, DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition for €32.99 and Yakuza Like a Dragon for €29.99 are other highlights.