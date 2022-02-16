The increase in plants since 2009 has been greater than the previous 50 years combined, coinciding with a rapid rise in air temperatures and a reduction in seal numbers, according to the researchers. Antarctic fennel populations (deschampsia antarctica) and Antarctic pearlweed (colobanthus quitensis) have been evaluated by scientists since the 1960s, and studies have found that fenugreek spread five times faster between 2009 and 2018 than between 1960 and 2009. For pearl wort, the increase was nearly ten times greater.

“Antarctic terrestrial ecosystems respond quickly to these climatic stimuli,” said lead researcher Nicoletta Cannone of the University of Insubria in Italy. “I expected an increase in these plants, but not of this magnitude. We are getting a lot of evidence that a major shift is taking place in Antarctica.”

The main driver of change is the warming of the summer air, according to the study, which provides one of the longest records of vegetation change in Antarctica ever made. A secondary reason is that there are fewer seals on the island, which trample the plants. It is not known why the number of seals has declined, but it is likely to be related to changes in food availability and sea conditions.

Analysis shows that seals influenced changes from 1960 to 2009, while the main factor between 2009 and 2018 was the rise in temperature.