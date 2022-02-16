PlatinumGames agrees to be bought if it respects freedom

Japanese developer PlatinumGames, of games like The Wonderful 101, Babylon’s Fall and Astral Chainin addition to franchises such as bayonetta and Nierwould be open to negotiating a possible acquisition in the future.

The information came from the website VGC, who interviewed the company’s current CEO and president, Atsushi Inaba. In the conversation, he commented on the recent purchase of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft for almost US$ 70 billion and indicated what would be the best path if the brand itself were acquired by a giant.

“The most important thing for us is having the freedom to make the games we want. From what I’ve heard about the recent acquisitions, I don’t think Microsoft is going to start micromanaging Activision on how far they take that freedom of theirs… I don’t think that will be a relationship like that”, he says.

Never say Never

Inaba further suggested that if PlatinumGames were to be acquired, this is the prerequisite for any negotiation. “This is also what is most important to us at the end of the day, whatever happens to us and our company. So I wouldn’t deny anything, as long as our freedom is still respected,” explains the CEO.

Recently, a market analyst pointed out that Microsoft has little chance of buying Japanese developers at the moment.

PlatinumGames, however, already had a close relationship with the brand: it was their project scalebound, which was canceled despite the studio’s current willingness to revive the game. Currently, China’s Tencent is one of the company’s main investors.