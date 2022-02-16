Police seize 230 tons and discover soap forgery scheme

The soap came from Bahia and was packaged and distributed in Divinpolis and So Gonalo do Par. (photo: Amanda Quintiliano) With the seizure of 230 tons of counterfeit soap powder in Divinpolis and So Gonalo do Par, both in the Midwest of Minas Gerais, the Civil Police of Minas Gerais (PCMG) is now working to identify the members of the gang. The delegates released details about the crime this Tuesday (15/2) and speak of at least 30 people involved in the millionaire scheme.

The operation was launched yesterday (2/14) after the police received information that a truck would be unloaded at a warehouse in Divinpolis. At the scene, six vehicles were found, among trucks and trailers, loaded with the product. This is the biggest apprehension in the country’s history.

To try to divert the attention of the police, the suspects divided the scheme into two cities. In Divinpolis, there was only the storage shed. All the cargo that came from Bahia was unloaded on it. Then, around two trucks a day were transported to two other warehouses, both in São Gonalo do Par, less than 30 km away, where the counterfeit product was packaged and distributed.

During the operation, in addition to the soap, the following were seized:

two trucks

six carts

three forklifts

three concrete mixers

three production mats

13 digital scales

thousands of counterfeit OMO-branded cardboard seals and boxes for product packaging

two cell phones

several books with accounting and collaborators’ notes

One person, manager at the shed in Divinpolis, was arrested. The 27-year-old was taken to the Floramar prison and must answer for counterfeiting products intended for sanitation, money laundering and criminal organization.

The Health Surveillance and the State Revenue were in the warehouses. Notices were issued for tax evasion. The company responsible for the brand became aware of the facts and has provided the necessary technical and logistical support.

the investigation

“Part of this gang migrated to Divinópolis in an attempt to hide from the Civil Police, from the security institutions, the continuity of the practice of counterfeiting powdered soap”, explains the head of the 7th Department of the Civil Police, Deputy Flvio Tadeu Destro.

Yesterday’s operation is the first step. “We are going to move forward so that we can identify the recipients, companies, networks, eventually involved with the exposure of these materials for consumer acquisition”, he says.

(photo: Civil Police of Minas Gerais/Disclosure)

Due to the large amount of material seized, it is believed that the distribution is not concentrated only in the Midwest of Minas. “It is very likely that it is destined for other states”, completes the delegate.

Production was around 30 tons per day. Considering a package of 800 grams, that would be 37,500 boxes per day. A month, it is estimated that the gang profited around R$ 3 million from the sale. Powdered soap was purchased from a company in Bahia at R$1.30 per kilo for packaging.

“A third part of the financial investigation to verify these profits obtained from this practice is to track this money, those responsible for laundering money, which some have already been identified, to also obtain the blocking and kidnapping of these goods and values. of criminal practice”, explains Chief of Police Wesley Castro.

In an attempt to camouflage the counterfeiting scheme, it was found that the leaders were working to legalize a front company of their own production.

