Pollution causes more deaths than Covid and action is urgent, says UN expert | Environment

Pollution by states and companies is contributing to more deaths worldwide than Covid-19, a United Nations (UN) environmental report published on Tuesday showed. calling for “immediate and ambitious action” to ban some toxic chemicals .

The report states that Pollution from pesticides, plastics and e-waste is causing widespread human rights violationsas well as at least 9 million premature deaths per yearand that the problem is being largely ignored.

The coronavirus pandemic has caused an estimated 5.9 million deaths, according to data compiler Worldometer.

“Current approaches to managing the risks posed by pollution and toxic substances are clearly failing, resulting in widespread violations of the right to a clean, healthy and sustainable environment,” concluded the document’s author, UN Special Rapporteur David Boyd.

The report, which will be presented next month to the UN Human Rights Council, calls for a ban on perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl, artificial substances used in household products such as nonstick cookware. These substances have been linked to cancer and have been dubbed “eternal chemicals” because they don’t break down easily.

The document also recommends cleaning up polluted sites and, in extreme cases, relocating affected communities – many of them poor, marginalized and indigenous – from the so-called “sacrifice zones”.

This term, originally used to describe nuclear test zones, was expanded in the report to include any highly contaminated site or site made uninhabitable by climate change.

UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet called environmental threats the biggest global rights challengeand a growing number of climate and environmental justice cases are successfully invoking human rights.