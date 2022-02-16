Post-covid syndrome: know what it is and the main symptoms of the disease

The persistence of symptoms of Covid-19 even after “recovery” is called post-covid syndrome. Learn more about this condition!

At the beginning of the pandemic, the symptoms caused by Covid-19 were the main focus of concern for the disease. However, after almost two years since the arrival of the new coronavirus, science has noticed that months after contamination, a person can develop what medicine recognizes as: Post-Covid Syndrome.

According to Arnaldo Santos Leite, professor at the Department of Internal Medicine at the UFMG School of Medicine, First, the acute phase occurs, which can remain with symptoms for up to four weeks. After this period, it can be considered as Post-Covid Syndrome, with symptoms persisting for longer.. “In the acute phase, we will have the patient with fever, sore throat, cough, those usual flu-like symptoms. From there, systemic symptoms can arise, such as sleep disturbance, memory difficulties and fatigue.”, exemplifies.

In general, the main post-covid manifestations reported so far are: fatigue, shortness of breath, headaches, muscle pain, hair loss, loss of taste and smell (temporary or lasting), chest pain, dizziness, depression, anxiety, difficulty thinking and memory.

The professor points out that some specific groups are more vulnerable to persistent symptoms. Among them are patients with comorbidities, such as hypertension and diabetes, autoimmune or collagen-related diseases, in addition to the elderly population. The recommendation is that the person seeks appropriate treatment to recover these lost skills. But in general, recovery from symptoms occurs naturally.