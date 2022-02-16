Prince Andrew agrees to end sex abuse case

3 hours ago

Credit, Virginia Roberts photo caption, Queen Elizabeth’s son is accused of abusing Virginia Giuffre (pictured) when she was 17

Prince Andrew, the son of Queen Elizabeth, on Tuesday reached an agreement with American Virginia Giuffre to end a lawsuit filed against him in the United States on charges of sexual abuse, according to court documents.

Giuffre was suing the Duke of York, alleging he sexually assaulted her on three occasions when she was 17 in 2001. He denies the allegations.

A letter sent on Tuesday to the court handling the case in the US states that the prince and Giuffre reached an out-of-court settlement to end the case.

According to the Duke’s lawyers, the statement sent to the court will be Andrew’s only public statement.

In a letter to US judge Lewis A Kaplan, Giuffre’s lawyer David Boies and Prince Andrew’s lawyers said they had reached “an agreement in principle”.

“The parties will submit a final decision upon receipt of the settlement by Giuffre,” reads the letter, which does not disclose a final figure for the settlement.

The document only states that the Duke will make a “substantial donation to Giuffre’s charity in support of victims’ rights”.

Prince Andrew added in the statement that he “never intended to defame Giuffre’s character” and acknowledged that she “suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks”.

The Duke also vowed to “demonstrate his regret for his association” with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, supporting the “fight against the evils of sex trafficking and its victims”.

He also praised the “bravery of Giuffre and other victims in taking a stand on their and others’ cases”.

Asked about the settlement, Giuffre’s lawyer, David Boies, told PA News: “I believe the latest developments speak for themselves.”

Reporting sexual abuse

Credit, Reuters photo caption, Virginia Giuffre said she was a victim of trafficking in women for sexual purposes

The lawsuit was filed by Giuffre’s lawyers in August of last year, but the charges were only formally accepted by the US court on January 12.

Giuffre, who is now 38, claims she was co-opted into a sex trafficking ring run by Jeffrey Epstein when she was 16. The American billionaire died in prison in 2019 while awaiting trial.

According to Giuffre, she and other women were constantly forced by Epstein to meet with powerful clients. One of those men would be Andrew, Queen Elizabeth’s third son and ninth in line to the British throne.

Giuffre said the 61-year-old Duke sexually abused her on three occasions: at Ghislaine Maxwell’s London home, Epstein’s mansion in New York and Epstein’s private island in the US Virgin Islands.

Maxwell was convicted of managing teenagers for sex crimes in late 2021. Andrew is a longtime friend of the British socialite.

In his depositions, Giuffre says that Prince Andrew’s three alleged abuse cases continue to cause him “significant emotional and psychological suffering and damage”.

One of the evidences that the American presents is a photograph of the duke next to her in the house of Ghislaine Maxwell, which appears in the background of the image. The plaintiff claims that Epstein would have taken the photo.

The prince claimed on the BBC’s 2019 Newsnight program that he had been to Maxwell’s London home previously – but said he had no recollection of meeting Giuffre or taking a picture.

no royal title

Credit, Reuters photo caption, Andrew formally lost his military and royal titles

After the civil suit against Andrew was formally accepted by the US court in January, the Brit formally lost his military and royal titles.

Since mid-January, Andrew has ceased to be called His Highness and his ceremonial roles as a representative of the royal family have been ceded to other members of British royalty.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said Andrew would no longer use the title of His Royal Highness under any circumstances.

The same goes for military titles – Andrew was a holder of several honorary decorations, such as Colonel-in-Chief of the Guards of Grenadier (one of the highest-ranking regiments in the British Army), Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Irish Regiment, and Commodore-in-Chief of a Fleet. of the British Air Force.

The Duke has been away from royal duties since 2019, due to the repercussions of his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.