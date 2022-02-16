Prince Andrew agrees to end sex abuse case

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago

Prince Andrew, Virginia Roberts and Ghislaine Maxwell in 2001

Credit, Virginia Roberts

photo caption,

Queen Elizabeth’s son is accused of abusing Virginia Giuffre (pictured) when she was 17

Prince Andrew, the son of Queen Elizabeth, on Tuesday reached an agreement with American Virginia Giuffre to end a lawsuit filed against him in the United States on charges of sexual abuse, according to court documents.

Giuffre was suing the Duke of York, alleging he sexually assaulted her on three occasions when she was 17 in 2001. He denies the allegations.

A letter sent on Tuesday to the court handling the case in the US states that the prince and Giuffre reached an out-of-court settlement to end the case.

According to the Duke’s lawyers, the statement sent to the court will be Andrew’s only public statement.

