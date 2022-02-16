Problems in the supply of glyphosate: Bayer’s positioning in Brazil

A statement released by Bayer International last Friday (11) about difficulties in the supply of glyphosate caught the attention of the production chain, raised questions and concerns among rural producers in Brazil as well.

Bayer’s Agricultural Division in Brazil, to Notícias Agrícolas, sent a statement stating that “for the Brazilian market, Bayer is working to reduce as much as possible possible impacts on the supply of Roundup branded products” and reinforced its role alongside producers.

POSITIONING BAYER AGRICULTURAL DIVISION

The agricultural chemicals market around the world is experiencing a historically challenging scenario due to the complexity in global trade flows, the pandemic and extreme weather events – including Hurricane Ida in the US in October 2021 – that continue to put pressure on the economy. product offer.

In all of these situations, Bayer has been working with its customers around the world to help manage supplies and better meet their needs.

Recently, a supplier of a raw material needed to produce glyphosate experienced a mechanical failure that could impact our global production of the active ingredient for the manufacture of glyphosate. For the Brazilian market, Bayer is working to minimize possible impacts on the supply of Roundup branded products.

We reiterate that we will continue to work diligently with our customers to meet their needs and help them have a successful season.

“To whom It May Concern

RE: Glyphosate/Force Majeure Situation Announcement

I am writing to you today to notify you of the following situation, which constitutes a Force Majeure event for Bayer: one of our main suppliers of raw materials has suffered a mechanical failure in its plant which leads to a substantial reduction in the rates of production. As of now, given the notification from the supplier, we expect repairs to this production line to take around three months.

As a result of this Force Majeure event, Bayer’s ability to supply its customers with glyphosate or glyphosate-containing products as agreed in certain contracts or under accepted purchase orders has been impacted. We apologize for this impact, but we hope you understand that this situation is beyond our reasonable control.

Bayer cooperates seamlessly with said key supplier and other business partners.

confidence to limit the impact to the minimum possible.

As we work to mitigate the shortfall and better understand the situation and its impact on our customers, we will get back to you with additional information as soon as we can.

Thank you for your understanding and your continued partnership in working together on this challenge.

Regards,

Bayer AG

Dr. Udo Schneider

Global Head of Active Ingredient Manufacturing“

This Monday (14), Notícias Agrícolas heard the director of LucrodoAgro, Eduardo Lima Porto, who asked questions about the company’s statement, especially about the reason seen as “force majeure” when citing the mechanical failure of one of its main suppliers, since, as the specialist explains, situations such as catastrophes caused by bad weather or war conflicts, for example, are considered force majeure.

“We are seeing another unprecedented situation, which could even be called an innovation. The great global producer of glyphosate calls force majeure a mechanical failure of a supplier”, says Lima Porto. “I have a hard time understanding mechanical failure as a force majeure.”

