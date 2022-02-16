Profit totals BRL 258 million in 4Q21 – Money Times

THE banrisul (BRSR6) presented adjusted net income of R$ 258 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, representing an increase of 50.5% over the previous quarter, but a decrease of 21.7% compared to the same period in 2020. The data are from the report released by company this Tuesday (15).

In the year, adjusted net income totaled BRL 990.4 million, an expansion of 20.1% compared to 2020.

Income from banking services and fees reached R$515.6 million, a 4% growth in the quarterly comparison. Compared to a year earlier, the result was stable.

The financial margin reached R$ 1.1 billion in the quarter. Expenses with provision for credit losses fell to R$ 155.7 million.

At the end of December 2021, Banrisul reached R$104.5 billion in total assets, an expansion of 13.9% over the same period in 2020.

The company’s credit portfolio closed the last month of last year with R$ 41 billion. The provision for credit losses totaled R$ 2.6 billion.

The adjusted and annualized ROAE (return on average equity) reached 11.6% in the quarter. In the year, the indicator stood at 11.4%, surpassing 2020.

New projections

In parallel with the release of results, Banrisul also released new projections for 2022.

For the year, the bank projects a 24-29% expansion in the total loan portfolio and a 2-3% growth in loan provision expenses.

The company also estimates that administrative expenses will increase by 4 to 8%.