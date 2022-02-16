Proofs for Income Tax must be sent by the 28th

Companies and financial institutions have until the 28th to send taxpayers proof of income for the past year. The reports are used to fill out the 2022 Individual Income Tax (IR) declaration, whose delivery deadline is scheduled to start on March 2.

This year’s tax return schedule will be released by the IRS in the coming days. Traditionally, the term starts on the first business day of March and runs until the end of April. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the deadline for delivery has been postponed in recent years. The declaration could be delivered until June 30, 2020 and May 31, 2021.

In relation to proof of income, the data do not need to be sent by the Post Office. Companies and financial institutions can send the information by email, spread links to be downloaded from the internet or advertised in mobile applications. The income documents serve for the IRS to cross-check data and verify if the taxpayer filled in wrong information or evaded tax.

The documents provided by employers must contain the amounts received by taxpayers in the previous year, as well as detail the amounts deducted for Social Security and Income Tax collected at source. Contributions to the company’s Complementary Pension and contributions to the collective health plan must be informed, if any.

Vouchers on the internet

Retirees and pensioners of the National Institute of Social Security (INSS) can get the vouchers on the internet. The document is available on the My INSS page or in the application of the same name available for Android and iOS systems. The insured must enter the same password to consult the other statements. If you don’t have a password, just follow the steps provided by the site.

Individual health plans and pension funds are also required to provide proof, whose data will be used for the taxpayer to deduct amounts charged in the Income Tax. Banks and brokers must report values ​​of all current and investment accounts. If the taxpayer has an account with more than one institution, he/she must obtain receipts from all of them.

delay and errors

If you do not receive the reports on time, the taxpayer should contact the company’s human resources department or the manager of the financial institution. If the delay persists, the IRS can be called. In case of errors or data divergence, it is necessary to request a new corrected document.

If you do not receive the correct data before the end of April, the final day for submitting the declaration, the taxpayer does not need to miss the deadline and be fined. It is possible to send a preliminary version of the declaration and then make a rectifying declaration.