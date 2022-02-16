PSG president distributes praise after victory over Real: “It was a perfect game” | Champions League

The tie is not over yet, but PSG got off to a good start in the tough task of facing Real Madrid in a Champions League playoff. With Mbappé’s goal in stoppage time , the French team secured the victory by 1 to 0 in a duel in which it was dominant, last Tuesday, and gained a dose of tranquility for the return, in March: the team can play for the draw at the Santiago Bernabéu. And, for that, the president of the club was satisfied.

After the triumph in the Parc des Princes, Nasser Al-Khelaifi – who doesn’t hesitate to criticize in difficult moments – lavished praise. And he was proud of the performance, which paved the way for a possible qualification for the quarterfinals.

– We played a very, very good game. The players showed that they make a great team, as we always say. We control the game from the first minute until the moment of the goal. It really was a perfect game. I’m very proud of the players, our coach, the sporting director, the fans. We’re not just playing for PSG, we’re playing for all of France too – said the representative.

Coach Mauricio Pochettino also gave a good assessment of PSG’s performance at the Parc des Princes, in which his team controlled possession of the ball, managed to corner Real Madrid and took little risk in defence. In the Argentine’s opinion, the display increases confidence for the return game away from home.

– It’s always better when you guys leave with that feeling, it’s easier. I think Real Madrid are a fantastic team. It’s always difficult to play there, but if we show that kind of performance, at that level, I think we have hope to be in the next phase – opined the coach.

Real Madrid and PSG will play the return leg of the round of 16 on March 9 at the Santiago Bernabéu. The Merengue team will play pressured for the victory after conceding a goal in the 48th minute of the second half at Parc des Princes. PSG play for a draw, and any victory for the Spaniards by just one goal sends the duel into extra time and, possibly, a penalty shootout. There is no longer a tiebreaker for away goals in the Champions League.