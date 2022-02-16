Putin’s big table: health precaution or sign of isolation? – News

Oval and rectangular, a very long table stands between Vladimir Putin and his interlocutors, a health precaution that reinforces the impression of a Russian president alien to the world, in the midst of the Ukrainian crisis, and that fuels the jokes on the internet.

During a meeting on Tuesday at the Kremlin, Putin and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz appeared each seated at one end of a white table, several meters long, and already familiar to Russian observers.





The scene reproduces what happened last week with French President Emmanuel Macron. The Kremlin explained that this health precaution is adopted for any foreign guest who refuses a Covid-19 test carried out by a Russian doctor.

These scenes, unusual at high-level meetings, illustrate the magnitude of the precautions taken by the 69-year-old Russian head of state to avoid infection with the new coronavirus.

But they are also perceived by some as the symptom of an increasingly distant and isolated leader, whose intentions about the Ukrainian crisis are indecipherable.





On Monday, Putin also imposed the same distance on his Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, one of his friends with whom he used to vacation.

Both were forced to sit several meters away from the president during a meeting dedicated to Ukraine.

When looking at these photos, “it is evident that [Putin] he is increasingly alone,” says independent political scientist Konstantin Kalatchev. “This loneliness is obvious: he doesn’t care what others think of him,” he adds.

Asked about it, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that the measures were “provisional” and related to the “peak wave” of the omicron variant, which is highly contagious and often asymptomatic.

“There is nothing terrible or extraordinary. In these times, it is necessary to take a little special measures”, relativized Peskov.

In fact, the Russian president has been immersed for several months in a health bubble, which seems more hermetic than those that protect other world leaders.

And all this comes after Putin has not imposed any lockdowns in Russia since the middle of the first half of 2020, with the aim of preserving the economy and despite the more than 700,000 dead from the pandemic in the country, according to the Rosstat statistics agency.

On the other hand, foreign delegations and journalists who want to attend the Kremlin must undergo three PCR tests in the preceding four days.

And foreign leaders who visit Russia and want physical proximity to Putin must accept a Kremlin doctor sticking a cotton swab up their nose. Otherwise, they must make do with a chair at the end of a long table.

All this has generated an avalanche of humorous comments on social media, offsetting tensions over Ukraine, a crisis that raises the specter of war in Europe.

The Russian president cultivates the image of a strong man, but internet “memes” that previously showed him riding a bear have given way to those who suggest to a famous furniture store the creation of a long table model called “Putin”. , or those that show the Kremlin table as a playground seesaw or a skating rink.

With these photos, Vladimir Putin “runs the risk of looking ridiculous” says expert Konstantin Kalatchev.

Even Hungarian leader Viktor Orban, Putin’s European ally, joked during a visit to the Kremlin in early February, “saying he would never have seen such a big table”, reports the political scientist.

In addition, Kalachev himself jokes that the photos “should reassure the whole world, as it is unlikely that a person who takes such care of his health is responsible for triggering the third world war”.



