Putin’s team demanded confinement of Brazilian until meeting

Meeting between President Vladimir Putin of Russia and Jair Bolsonaro in 2019 in Brazil (Photo: Pavel Golovkin/Pool via REUTERS)

Putin’s team demanded Bolsonaro’s confinement in Russia

There is still no information on whether the Brazilian president complied with the demand made by the Russians.

Bolsonaro will have to do a series of covid tests to avoid contaminating Vladimir Putin

THE President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) arrived in Russia this Tuesday (15). One of the demands of Russian authorities was that the president be confined until the meeting with Vladimir Putin, which should take place this Wednesday (16). The information is from columnist Jamil Chade, from the Uol portal.

Bolsonaro got off the plane on Russian soil wearing a mask. The protocol required by Putin’s team is strict and requires several tests for covid-19 during the stay of Bolsonaro’s entourage in the country. The expectation is that the Brazilian president will have to perform up to five RT-PCR examsto avoid infecting Putin.

An RT-PCR test was carried out inside the plane and Bolsonaro is expected to carry out another between Tuesday and Wednesday. The Russian protocol also provided for three tests in the days before Bolsonaro’s departure to Russia.

According to Uol, the Itamaraty team tried to avoid the requirement of confinement, so that Bolsonaro could leave. There is still no confirmation whether the President of the Republic will comply with the Russians’ request, but the delegation indicated that Bolsonaro should leave for Moscow throughout this Tuesday.

Bolsonaro’s presidential entourage should have been larger, but the Russians’ sanitary protocols meant that the number of members was reduced.

Meeting with Putin

According to Jamil Chad, not even the chancellor of Brazil, Carlos França, will be able to accompany Bolsonaro to the meeting with Putin. The Brazilian president will only have one interpreter. Without company, there is fear that Bolsonaro will move inappropriately with the Russian president.