Queen Elizabeth will help son Andrew pay off multi-million dollar settlement in US sexual assault case – Monet

+



Queen Elizabeth and Prince Andrew (Photo: Getty)

Fathers and mothers naturally go to the rescue of their children, even if they have made mistakes, guilt, perhaps from the famous unconditional love. The same is true when the mother in question wears a crown and commands Great Britain.

According to reports obtained by the Telegraph, Queen Elizabeth must foot part of the bill for Prince Andrew’s sexual abuse lawsuit, which could end up costing an estimated £12 million. The Duke of York’s mother is expected to help defray the settlement, struck between attorneys representing the monarch and the victim, Virginia Roberts, in a surprising move revealed on Tuesday.

know more

Prince Andrew (Photo: Getty)

The agreement aims to end the growing disclosure of details of the sex scandal and the possible conviction of the prince just in the year in which the Queen’s Jubilee is celebrated, who completes 70 years at the head of the English throne. It is speculated that, with the agreement, Andrew will be banned from participating in this and future events starring the performer.

know more

Andrew had assured that he would contest Virginia Roberts’ rape allegations, who were suing him in an American court. She alleges that she was forced to have sex with the Duke three times when she was 17 years old on the orders of the late Jeffrey Epstein, convicted of child molestation and sex trafficking. However, the prince ended up agreeing yesterday to pay a huge sum to settle the case.

know more

Billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and socialite Ghislaine Maxwell (Photo: Getty Images)

know more

Although the settlement does not have a formal admission of guilt from Andrew, much less an apology, it does say that Andrew accepts that Virginia is a “victim of abuse” and that he regrets his connection to Epstein.

know more