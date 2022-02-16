Quina’s results, contest 5781, with a prize of R$ 2.4 million; Tuesday (15/02)

Tuesday, February 15th and the Quina results, contests 5781, with prize of BRL 2.4 million. Want to know more? Keep track of all the information about Cash Lotteries, here in the session lotteriesof Techno News.

THE Box performs raffle of Quina daily from Monday to Saturday. In addition, the draw is broadcast through the digital channels of Box on YouTube and Facebook. See here the dozens drawn this Tuesday, to Quina, contest 5781:

Quina results, contest 5781:

10-30-33-48-52

THE Quina is the Lottery that with a simple bet of 5 tens, your chances of taking the main prize are one (01) chance in 24 million, that is, to hit the 5 tens, with a bet that costs BRL 2.0.

But that’s not all, you can increase your odds by adding dozens to your game or purchasing one Bolão from the box. To purchase a pool, just request it at the Lottery counter.

What do you need to know to play at Quina?

Do you already know how to bet on the next contest? It is possible to bet until 17:00 on the lottery houses. In the same way, you can also place your bets on the Caixa Online Lotteries or Accredited Lotteries.

The value of a single bet with 5 tensit’s from BRL 2.0. AND take the main prize whoever hits the 5 tens. However, whoever hits 4, 3 and 2 tens also win smaller prizes.

Also, you can increase your odds in two ways:

bet with the Bolões da Caixa, Quina ; find the box pools at the Casas Lotérica desk, which costs at least R$ 10.00;

; find the at the Casas Lotérica desk, which costs at least R$ 10.00; Bet with more tens, for example, a bet with 5 tens, costs R$ 12.00 and the chances of hitting the 5 tens is 1 in 4 million.

Did you win at Quina? Stay tuned! Therefore, the prizes expire after 90 days of the draw, after which time they are transferred to the National Treasury and the winner is no longer entitled to the prize.

