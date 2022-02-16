Rain leaves 2 dead and city is in public calamity

At least 18 people died after heavy rains that affected Petrópolis, in the mountainous region of Rio de Janeiro, on Tuesday night (15). The Municipality of the municipality declared a state of public calamity.

In a statement, the Civil Defense of Rio de Janeiro and the Fire Department confirmed, so far, 18 victims of landslides and flooding in the municipality. The bodies were located from the afternoon of this Tuesday (15). More than 180 soldiers serve the population and provide assistance in a total of 40 locations in the city.

According to the report, the 2022 Summer Rain Contingency Plan was put into practice, designed to provide quick responses in emergencies due to heavy rainfall in Rio. Colonel Leandro Monteiro.

Petrópolis counts 95 occurrences due to the rain, being 80 of them landslides; most were recorded in the neighborhoods of Quitandinha, Alto da Serra, Castelânea, Centro, Coronel Veiga, Duarte da Silveira, Floresta, Caxambu and Chácara Flora.

In Alto da Serra, a landslide hit the Emas school (Escola Municipal Vereador José Fernandes da Silva). Civil Defense has not yet said how many students were at the scene at the time of the incident. The students were referred to the UPA (Emergency Care Unit) in the same neighborhood.

According to the note sent by the Civil Defense, 11 floods have been recorded so far, affecting the regions of Alto da Serra, Corrêas, Centro and Mosela.

“Sections that were previously flooded or flooded due to the high volume of rain, which reached 260 millimeters in six hours, are starting to be released, facilitating access for help by the competent bodies, such as Civil Defense and Fire Department”, says an excerpt. of the note.

The state of public calamity allows the City to increase spending, delay payments and pay debts in installments to combat a problem — be it a natural disaster or political, economic and social conflicts. It is a more serious situation than the state of emergency.

According to the S2iD, Integrated Disaster Information System, linked to the Ministry of Regional Development, Petrópolis already had the emergency situation recognized since February 1, due to heavy rains in the region.

Cláudio Castro (PL), governor of RJ, is heading to Petrópolis tomorrow to follow the rescue work. The state government reported having made 60 military personnel, 10 aircraft and eight ambulances available to the region; arrival is scheduled for early morning this Wednesday (16).