Raízen (RAIZ4) believes in a drop in the “very high” price of ethanol; Oil appreciation impacts fuel

The “very high” ethanol price and the focus on mix alcohol consumption should not occur at the beginning of the year at Raízen (RAIZ4), as shown in the balance sheet for the third quarter of the 2021/2022 crop year of the company, presented this Tuesday (15).

Ricardo Musa, CEO, Guilherme Cerqueira, CFO and DRI and Phillipe Casale, Head RI, explained Raízen’s performance to analysts and already indicate a drop in the price of ethanol in the first quarter of this year. There are several points made by them on the matter.

“Gasoline prices in Brazil are behind international prices. Same with diesel. But in ethanol, prices are sky-high due to crude oil. At some point, Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) will have to do something about gasoline. This is not sustainable. Brazil is not self-sustainable in terms of gasoline.”

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

In the conference call, Raízen informed that the drop in the sugar segment was due to the greater focus on mix ethanol, stable global demand for sugar and the dollar price level that does not encourage expansion of production capacity.

The company will concentrate the sale of sugar in the off-season, now in progress, where prices are more favorable.

Raízen presented a 20.5% drop in adjusted Ebitda in the sugar segment, due to the lower volume sold in the period (-17.8%), partially offset by the increase in prices (+36.1%) in relation to the same period of the previous year. Adjusted Ebitda in the ethanol segment, in the same comparison, was +62.2%.

Worst drought in 90 years

The company reported in its balance sheet that the third quarter marked the end of the harvest’s crushing period. As shown in recent quarters, the effects of the worst drought in the last 90 years and the frosts that affected the center-south of the country, affected sugarcane yields. This factor, which represented a 13% drop in the harvest throughout the market, made sugarcane prices rise.

Bradesco BBI, at this point, highlighted that Raízen presented solid results in the sugar and renewables (ethanol and electric energy) divisions, driven by very strong sugar and ethanol prices that offset the weak crushing volumes.

India should indicate market direction

Raízen executives pointed out that the main sugar price indicator from now on will be strongly influenced by India, which last year authorized the use of ethanol as a fuel and should impact the entire global sugar market.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Raízen executives also mentioned the RenovaBio program, which directs incentive policies for biofuels, which each year enters a more advanced stage: “This will create more stability for ethanol in Brazil”.

Regarding the company’s second-generation ethanol project, which aims at more efficient production of the product, the company pointed out that the two projects under construction (one is already in operation) face construction bottlenecks.

“This is our main challenge. These bottlenecks are lack of manpower and lack of equipment. Patent issue (also). It’s not the demand side. We are working to not promise what we cannot deliver.”

The executives emphasized that the specifics of the equipment to serve Raízen are a complex issue.

Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) decreased distribution volume

Asked about Petrobras cuts in the volume of fuel distribution (an area also in which Raízen operates within the company’s marketing and services hat), company executives point to a change in market dynamics.

“We saw in the last quarter that Petrobras did not make any imports and showed changes in the market dynamics. The privatization of Rlam (refinery in Bahia) also led to a change in the scenario and this was very positive. This is a dynamic that was going to happen and is happening. Market will have to focus on guaranteeing supply. Raízen did not fail to deliver any requested volume.”

Cutting the volume of fuel distribution meets a new Petrobras policy due to the divestments made by the company.

The executives, on the other hand, said that the existing projects in the National Congress to reduce the cost of gasoline, with lower taxation, are positive, claiming that “business (in the sector) suffers a lot from tax evasion, so everything that reduces taxes will reduce evasion”.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Raízen’s distribution and commercialization business grew

Raízen also grew in the marketing and services segment, which involves the distribution and sale of fuel to gas stations, airports and to customers in the B2B market. Adjusted Ebitda in this segment was +90.1%.

In this item, the company explains that it was “leveraged by the improvement in the business environment and by the maximization of profitability, supported by the efficient strategy of supply and commercialization in the operations in Brazil”.

He also informs that, “additionally, the expansion in sales (+7%) also contributed to the better result, with emphasis on Diesel (+12%) given the growing demand in the agricultural and transport sectors”.

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.

Related