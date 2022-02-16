Raízen (RAIZ4) shows quality in results, assess analysts; BTG sees value to be unlocked – Money Times

THE root (ROOT4) posted quality results, with numbers above expectations, says the BTG Pactual (BPAC11).

Consolidated Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization), including IFRS 16 effects, came 12% above the bank’s estimates, at R$4.1 billion, driven by strong data in the sugar segment, which benefited from of rising prices.

The Ebitda margin of R$ 156/m³ also did not disappoint, while leverage remained at healthy levels of 1.7 times Ebitda in the last 12 months.

BTG also mentioned the review of the guidance for the 2021-2022 crop year, with a “better than it looks” Ebitda projection.

“Since Raízen has already achieved BRL 1.8 billion in Ebitda in the first nine months of the 2021-2022 crop year (BRL 470/ton of own sugar), the guidance implies only BRL 153/ton for the rest of the year. volume of own sugar to be sold. The only reason that explains this is that Raízen decided to postpone the sale of part of the sugar […]leaving more than ~R$ 400 million of the Ebitda of the Sugar segment for the next harvest”, evaluate Thiago Duarte, Pedro Soares and Henrique Brustolin, in a report released this Tuesday (15).

THE Agora Investments believes that Raízen will close the year with Ebitda close to the upper limit of its guidance. The broker’s recommendation for the shares is to buy, with a target price of R$9.

BTG still see substantial value to be unlocked. That’s because the action barely reflects the existing sugar and ethanol and fuel businesses, making room for upside significant in E2G, biogas and c-stores.

In addition, favorable off-season rains should help improve cane yields and dilute costs, while the positive scenario for sugar and ethanol prices, in addition to a good environment for fuel margins, will lead to strong results in the crop year 2022-2023.

BTG has a buy recommendation and a target price of R$11 for Raízen, one of its top picks.

Disclaimer

THE money times publishes articles of a journalistic nature, which aim at the democratization of information. Our publications must be understood as announcing and disseminating bulletins, and not as an investment recommendation.