Rejected, man throws drink at woman, discovers she is a fighter and ends up assaulted

Man throws drink at woman after being rejected

She, however, is a fighter and went for the boy

In addition to being assaulted, he lost his job at the hotel where he worked.

A man didn’t know how to deal with a woman’s rejection, threw a drink on her, but found out she was a fighter and ended up being assaulted. The episode took place last week in Thailand and was caught on camera.

Pareploy Saeaia, 24, is a thai boxer, muay thai. The young woman shared the case on social media and explained that she was having dinner with friends in the Huai Kwang district of Bangkok, when a young man approached her and tried to make a toast with her, which she refused.

Security camera footage from the restaurant shows the young man returning to the fighter’s table, about five minutes after being rejected, and tipping a glass of beer over her head.

“If this happens to another woman, she can choose not to respond. But the guy was messing with the wrong person, because I’m a fighter”, wrote Saeaia on social media.

A second video, filmed by witnesses, shows the fighter’s “response”. Accompanied by a boy, she goes up to the man who wet her and lands some kicks and punches on him and his motorcycle.

Apologies and fines

The case ended up at the police station, and both involved reached an agreement. Both Saeaia and the boy apologized and paid a fine of 1,000 baht, around R$160.

The man, whose identity has not been revealed, was still fired from his job at a hotel. After the video went viral, Swissotel Bangkok Ratchada announced the dismissal of the employee for “improper conduct”.