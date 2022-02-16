Rio clubs mobilize to help victims of the rains in Petrópolis | football

Faced with the tragedy of the rains in Petrópolis, in the mountainous region of Rio de Janeiro, clubs in the capital mobilized to help the victims. So far, authorities have confirmed 38 deaths in the city, but there are still several other people missing.

The four big clubs in Rio demonstrated, lamented what had happened and wished strength to all those affected by the storm. Flamengo, Vasco, Fluminense and Botafogo also made their offices available to receive donations.

1 of 1 Rains wreaked havoc in Petrópolis — Photo: Reproduction TV Globo Rains wreaked havoc in Petrópolis – Photo: Reproduction TV Globo

At Vasco, starting in the early hours of this Wednesday, those interested in helping can leave their groceries at the São Januário Stadium Gym, at the Nautica da Lagoa Headquarters or at any Gigante da Colina store. Fluminese made the Laranjeiras headquarters available to collect donations.

In turn, Botafogo, the North gate 2 of the Nilton Santos Stadium is serving as a collection point. In the case of Glorioso, the point will also work during the match against Resende this Thursday, for the Carioca Championship.

Flamengo released the information this Wednesday morning: the points are the club’s headquarters in Gávea, Maracanãzinho and the headquarters of Ação da Cidadania, in Gamboa. Food, clothing, blankets, bedding, cleaning materials and other supplies are being collected.