RJ: App delivery man is killed and quartered after taking his mother home

App delivery guy Wesley Lima Gomes, 25, was killed and quartered after he disappeared on the night of January 29, in Benfica, in the north of Rio. The information is from the Extra newspaper.

After having lunch with his mother in front of a friend’s house, the young man left her at home and went out to meet friends, but was not seen again. In early February, two of his arms were found in Guanabara Bay, near Galeão Airport, according to his family.

According to Extra, Wesley’s relatives believe he was killed and dismembered after passing through a place dominated by drug trafficking in Cordovil, also in the northern part of the Rio de Janeiro capital. The family says they had access to the geolocation of the boy’s cell phone, which would have pointed out that Wesley’s final destination was the region that belongs to the so-called “Israel Complex”, which is dominated by the TCP criminal faction.

On a visit to the IML (Legal Medical Institute) on Tuesday (15), the family acknowledged that the members found in Guanabara Bay were really Wesley’s.

The case is being investigated by the Whereabouts Discovery Police Station (DDPA). According to the boy’s family, who had a 5-year-old son, he was never involved in any criminal activity.

know more

+ What were chamberpots like in Ancient Rome? Archaeologists show

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Hundreds of dead birds suddenly fall from the sky in Mexico

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat