Rocket about to hit the moon in March is not a SpaceX Falcon 9

Unlike what had been reported in the circular published by Project Pluto, the object that is expected to hit the Moon on March 4 is not the second stage of a Falcon 9, launched by SpaceX in February 2015. In fact, it may be part of of a Chinese rocket launched in 2014.

Artist’s conception depicting the moment of an impact on the Moon’s surface. Image: NASA

As announced last Saturday (12) by astronomer Bill Gray, who made the discovery of the impact, he made a mistake in identifying the threat as a stage of an old SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, which helped launch the Deep Space Climate Observatory satellite ( DSCOVR), to the Lagrange Point L1, which is 1.5 million kilometers away, towards the Sun.

Instead, Gray suggests the debris may be part of a Long March 3C rocket that launched China’s Chang’e 5-T1 mission in October 2014. That spacecraft was a predecessor to the 2020 Chang’e 5 mission, who made a robotic return of lunar soil samples.

China’s Long March 3C Rocket, like the one in the image, may be the real responsible for the collision that will happen with the Moon next month. Image: China National Space Administration (CNSA)

SpaceX rocket trajectory did not approach the moon, according to NASA

According to the technical director of the Brazilian Meteor Observation Network (BRAMON), Marcelo Zurita, columnist for Digital Lookwhenever an artificial object is identified during searches for near-Earth asteroids, data from these observations is sent to Project Pluto, which maintains and shares this data with other observatories to prevent them from being mistaken for asteroids again in the future.

Artist’s rendering of the Falcon 9 rocket’s second stage, with a satellite attached to the tip

Image: SpaceX

The correction notice posted by Gray came after he received a note from Jon Giorgini, an engineer at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL). “He [Giorgini] wrote to Gray on Saturday morning explaining that the trajectory of the DSCOVR spacecraft did not come particularly close to the moon, and that therefore it would be a little strange if the second stage moved far enough away to hit the moon. Ars Technicawhich had first released the information three weeks ago.

Regardless of its origin story, the rocket stage is still expected to hit the far side of the moon on March 4 at 7:25 am EDT (9:25 am EDT). The impact will not be visible from Earth.

“Prompted by Jon’s email, I delved into my email files to remind myself why I had originally identified the object as the DSCOVR stage in the first place, seven years ago. I did this with full confidence that it would prove the object was, in fact, the second stage of DSCOVR,” Gray wrote in his update.

He was using data from the Catalina Sky Survey, which often tracks near-Earth objects to assess threats to the planet. According to Gray, Catalina found an object about a month after the launch of DSCOVR, designated WE0913A, and at first believed to be a natural object.

Brazilian helped in the discovery

“Shortly afterwards, an astronomer in Brazil noted in a newsgroup that the object was orbiting the Earth, not the Sun, suggesting it could be a man-made object,” Gray said. After some conversations with the astronomer, Gray and other researchers discovered that WE0913A passed the Moon two days after the launch of DSCOVR.

“I and others have come to accept the identification with the second stage (of Falcon 9) as correct. The object had the brightness we expected, and had appeared at the expected time and was moving in a reasonable orbit,” Gray continued, noting that the evidence was “circumstantial” rather than entirely conclusive.

“In hindsight, I should have noticed some strange things about WE0913A’s orbit,” admits the astronomer. “Assuming there were no maneuvers, it would have been a rather strange orbit around the Earth before the lunar flight. At its highest point, it would be close to the Moon’s orbit; at its lowest (perigee), about a third of that distance. I would expect perigee to be close to the Earth’s surface. The perigee seemed quite high.”

At first, Gray thought these variations could be due to leftover fuel leakage, which is highly common in early rocket stages. Thus, such a change in SpaceX’s rocket trajectory would have required an unusual amount of fuel, although it would still have been possible.

Transit of the Moon (displaying its far side) in front of the Earth recorded by the DSCOVR satellite in July 2015. Image: NASA / EPIC

No cinematic explosion

“I didn’t have a trajectory for DSCOVR at the time, and the lunar flyby looked pretty plausible. [como] the spacecraft often uses a lunar flyby to adjust their orbits,” Gray said.

However, after receiving the email from NASA, as explained by Gray, he searched the records for an object launched shortly before March 2015, in a “high orbit passing the moon” that few spacecraft reach. This led him to the Chang’e 5 T1 mission.

Gray cautions that the evidence is not yet fully conclusive and is based on the execution of its projected orbit through time, but additional confidence comes from Jonathan McDowell, an astrophysicist at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, who tracks orbital objects and space junk.

“McDowell sent me the orbital elements of a ham radio cubesat that ‘hooked a ride’ with the rocket, and it’s a very close match,” explained Gray. “In a way, this remains ‘circumstantial’ evidence. But I would regard that as pretty convincing evidence.”

Can we expect a cinematic explosion, with the formation of a dust cloud mushroom? No. According to Zurita, “as the Moon has practically no atmosphere, the impact neither propagates sound nor creates a mushroom cloud”.

