Russia announces partial troop withdrawal from Ukraine border

THE Russia announced the withdrawal of part of its troops from the border with Ukraine this Tuesday, 15th. According to a statement from the Ministry of Defense released in the country, soldiers who were carrying out exercises in military districts on the border with the neighboring country are returning to the bases. “Several combat training exercises, including drills, were conducted as planned,” said Defense spokesman Igor Konashenkov, who did not say the number of retreating soldiers. The announcement of the partial withdrawal of troops comes amid escalating tensions between Russians and Ukrainians and the possibility of an invasion of the country. Currently, more than 100,000 government troops in Vladimir Putin concentrated in the border region.

Although Russia has always denied the chances of invasion, member countries of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (nato), like the United States, warned that the seizure of the territory could happen “at any moment”. After the Defense announcement, Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said the day “will go down in history as the day when Western war propaganda failed”, in reference to accusations that Russia was planning the invasion. “They were dishonored and destroyed without a single shot being fired,” she wrote on social media.