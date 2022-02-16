Russia announces return of some troops deployed on the Ukrainian border to barracks

ROME, FEB 15 (ANSA) – A day after Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Russia would invade the country on Wednesday (16), the Moscow Defense Ministry announced the withdrawal of some military troops that had been deployed. on the Ukrainian border.

Tuesday’s announcement (15) informs that, although the military exercises in the area have not been completely completed, the soldiers and equipment that were “in the units of the southern and western districts fulfilled their objectives”.

“They have already started to load the equipment on rail and land transport and today they have started to re-enter their own bases. As combat training measures approach completion, the troops, as always, will carry out combined marches to their own permanent bases,” reads the note signed by Major General Igor Konashenkov, who is also a spokesman for the Defense of the United States. parents.

After the announcement, as happened in recent weeks, the exchange of public accusations began between Russians and members from Western countries, each giving a different version of the facts.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the troop withdrawal “was already planned” and “does not depend on Western hysteria”. He also pointed out, in an interview with Tass, that the invasion “is nothing more than media terrorism”.

For Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, “the date of February 15, 2022 will go down in history as the day of the bankruptcy of war propaganda by the West – shamed and annihilated without firing a shot”.

Already the spokesman of President Vladimir Putin, Dmitri Peskov, called “hysteria” the attitude of the United States to relocate its embassy from Kiev to Lviv. “This is nonsense, exhibitionist hysteria,” he told reporters at his daily briefing.

Peskov further stated that Russian military exercises in border areas had nothing to do with a possible invasion, but rather “with our right to conduct exercises on our territory where we feel it is appropriate – and this will not be discussed with anyone.” .

However, the spokesperson did not explain why more than 140,000 troops were deployed to the region – in groups that were swelled week by week as the political tensions of an invasion mounted.

On the other hand, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba stated that “together with our Western partners, we managed to prevent a new acceleration on the part of Russia”.

Shortly before the meeting between Putin and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock again called for the withdrawal of Russian troops from the border and stressed that the “situation is particularly dangerous and could accelerate at any time.” ”.

“We need to use every opportunity for dialogue to achieve a peaceful solution. The responsibility for a slowdown is clearly on Russia’s side, and it expects Moscow to withdraw its own troops.”

The Chancellor of the United Kingdom, Liz Truss, stressed that she only believes that Russia does not want to invade Ukraine if there is a "total withdrawal" of troops. The exchange of accusations about a possible military conflict in Ukraine has increased considerably since last weekend, with the United States reiterating that the Russians can invade the neighboring country "at any moment" and with the Russians saying it was nothing more than "hysteria". and alarmism". On Saturday (12), several Western countries urged citizens to leave Ukrainian territory as soon as possible because of the risks of a worsening crisis and emptied their diplomatic headquarters, leaving only essential diplomats in the country. (ANSA).

