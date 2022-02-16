Russia completes exercises in Crimea, near the border with Ukraine; West remains cautious

MOSCOW, FEB 16 (ANSA) – Russia announced on Wednesday the end of military exercises in Crimea, an area that belonged to Ukraine and was annexed by Moscow in 2014, and the return of soldiers and military equipment to the source bases.

“The units of the southern military district have completed their tactical exercises at bases on the Crimean peninsula, returning to their permanent bases,” reads a statement from the Ministry of Defense carried by state news agencies.

It is the second such announcement in less than 48 hours. On Tuesday (15), Moscow announced the withdrawal of part of the troops deployed “in the southern and western districts” and the loading of heavy military equipment on trains. All these locations are close to the Ukrainian borders.

However, as on Tuesday, Western countries – which accuse Russia of planning an invasion of Ukraine “at any moment” – continue to doubt the withdrawal. Governments say soldiers are indeed coming back, but infrastructure is being laid out for a rapid attack in the region.

It is estimated, based on Ukrainian and US information, that around 140,000 Russian troops are at bases near the borders, a number that has increased since December. The Kremlin says, however, that they are there only for military exercises. On another front, the Belarusian government has said that the approximately 30,000 Russian soldiers who are carrying out joint exercises on its territory will leave the border area as soon as training is over. In addition, so far, it has not been confirmed that the Russian invasion would take place this Wednesday, as announced by Ukraine and the US. For Moscow, these warnings are nothing more than Western “hysteria and alarmism”. European Union This Wednesday, several European Union leaders spoke again about the Ukrainian crisis and reiterated that Russia will suffer “severe sanctions” in the event of an invasion. CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING “We will achieve strategic interests by differentiating our economy. We are world leaders in high-tech components on which Russia is completely dependent on us. Our sanctions can and must leave a signal and the Kremlin knows that,” said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The leader of the Executive reaffirmed that “Europe’s reaction will be robust and strong and the Commission has worked on a robust package of sanctions, which will go far beyond asset freezes and travel bans for some”. Von der Leyen also said that the European bloc had already moved to obtain natural gas from other sources, and if the Russians cut off supplies in the event of war, the EU would be ready. European Council President Charles Michel also followed the same line in his speech to Parliament and noted that the body “set a clear political framework if there is an aggression from Russia and the response will be severe, with massive consequences”. “In 2014, Ukraine chose the rule of law of liberal democracy. The EU supported that choice and the EU will never abandon the Ukrainian people,” added Michel. Understand the geopolitical tension between Ukraine and Russia: The European High Commissioner for Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell, accused Moscow of “trying to divide” the European Union, but failed. “Russia has sought to ignore the existence of the EU by sending a message that it believes the EU is not an important interlocutor for the security of Europe. To divide the European front, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov sent a letter to each of the 27 member states, expecting to receive 27 different responses. But he received only one, on behalf of all,” he pointed out to lawmakers. Borrell also countered that the bloc was “absent” in the negotiations, which were initially led by the US. “But they are unfair criticisms of all the dialogue initiatives carried out by member states in full coordination and in full transparency with the rest of the EU,” he added. In December, when the crisis was showing the first signs of worsening, Moscow only wanted to meet with the Americans, but Washington promised to pass on all information to the European bloc and also to the United Kingdom. At the end of January, the Russians ended up opening up to the Europeans, who were – and are being welcomed – in several bilateral meetings and phone calls. (ANSA)

