Russia says it has withdrawn some troops from the border with Ukraine; NATO sees no sign of retreat

MOSCOW – The Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday that some troops were being withdrawn from the border with Ukraine. Soldiers and military equipment were removed from the region in trains and trucks and sent back to their garrisons, according to Kremlin officials, in a possible sign that the Russia may be moving away from the threat of an invasion – a version questioned by NATO, which says it sees no sign of a Russian withdrawal.

The announcement was the most concrete sign so far that Vladimir Putin may be trying to ease the military stalemate near the Ukrainian border and coincides with Moscow’s new nod to diplomatic negotiations. Despite this, the Russian initiative is still viewed with caution by Western officials.

In Brussels, the Secretary General of the nato, Jens Stoltenberg, reacted to the Russian announcement and said he saw reasons for “cautious optimism” about the dissolution of the conflict, citing Moscow’s willingness to continue negotiations. However, the commander of the western alliance said that there was still no sign of “de-escalation on the ground”.

“We have not seen any downsizing [militar] on the ground, no sign of a reduced Russian military presence on the border with Ukraine,” Stoltenberg told reporters.

The NATO representative further stated that the military alliance seeks a “significant and lasting” withdrawal of Russian forces, troops and heavy equipment from areas bordering Ukraine as a real sign of de-escalation.

Other members of the Western military alliance also spoke out. US NATO Representative Julianne Smith said the US government has also noted reports of Russian withdrawal but “will have to verify that this is indeed the case”. “These reports have just come out (…). We will assess the situation, we will work to try to verify”.

A western authority heard by the The Washington Post expressed skepticism towards Russia’s claims. “Both today and in recent days, we have not seen evidence of de-escalation,” said the source, who was asked to remain anonymous.

Russia did not report how many troops were being withdrawnand a Defense Ministry spokesman, Igor Konashenkov, said that some military exercises that had raised fears of an attack on Ukraine – including in Belarus and not Black Sea – continue.

On Monday, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu characterized the Accumulation of nearly 140,000 Russian troops around Ukraine as part of “large-scale exercises” carried out by the military. He told President Vladimir Putin in a meeting broadcast on state television a meeting broadcast on state television that some of these exercises were ending.

On Tuesday, Konashenkov said in a televised statement that some troops from the southern and western military districts had “completed their tasks” and were returning to their bases. Russian state television broadcast footage of tanks being loaded onto wagons, describing it as footage of troops returning to their garrisons.

“Several combat training events, including exercises, were carried out as planned,” Konashenkov said. “As combat training events conclude, troops, as always, will march in concert to their permanent points.”

The troops Konashenkov said are being withdrawn are from Ukraine’s closest military districts – meaning the troops will remain relatively close to the country even if they are withdrawn back to their bases. His statement indicated that troops that arrived in the farthest region – such as Siberia and Russia’s Far East – would remain positioned close to Ukraine for the time being.

There was no immediate confirmation from Ukrainian or Western officials that a Russian pullback was taking place. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitro Kuleba said there was reason to be skeptical of Moscow’s statements.

“When we see the withdrawal, we will believe in de-escalation,” Kuleba told reporters during a video interview from Kiev.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov characterized the troop movements as routine and continued to describe Western warnings about Russia’s military build-up as exaggerated.

“It is our right to carry out exercises wherever we want in our territory; does not need to be discussed with anyone,” Peskov said. He added that Russia had always intended, when the exercises were over, “to make the troops go back to their barracks. This is what is happening this time too; there is nothing new.”

US officials estimated that Russia has amassed nearly 140,000 troops around Ukraine. NATO officials say about 30,000 Russian troops have been deployed to Belarus, including near Ukraine’s northern border, for exercises scheduled to end on Sunday.

Diplomatic effort to contain crisis in Ukraine

The Defense Ministry’s announcement came as the West continued diplomatic efforts to prevent an invasion. the chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholzmet with Putin in Moscow this Tuesday, the 15th, and after a meeting that lasted about three hours, both agreed to put on the agenda some of the Russian demands on European security, such as limits on the deployment of intermediate-range missiles in Europe, the transparency of military exercises and other confidence-building measures. The limit to NATO’s expansion has once again become a point of contention.

On Monday, the 14th, the Russian president met with his ministers of Foreign Affairs, Sergei Lavrov, and of Defense, Sergei Shoigu, who gave softer messages regarding the Russian willingness to negotiate an end to the crisis in Ukraine.

Same with Russian warships participating in military exercises close to the Ukrainian Black Sea coast and with the United States warning of the imminent risk of Russian troops attacking the neighboring country from different directions, Russian diplomacy chief Sergei Lavrov recommended to President Vladimir Putin that keep the doors open for negotiations with the West. According to Lavrov, the possibility of a diplomatic resolution to the crisis is “far from over” and he called for intensified talks with NATO leaders.

In a televised – and apparently scripted – meeting with Putin on Monday, the Russian chancellor said he supported continuing negotiations with the West on the “security guarantees” Russia has been demanding of the US and its NATO allies. .

“I believe our possibilities are far from exhausted,” Lavrov said, referring to Russia’s negotiations with the West. “I would propose to continue and intensify them.” Putin simply replied, “Good.”

The nationally televised meeting was a sign that Russia might continue to use the threat of an invasion of Ukraine to try to squeeze diplomatic concessions from the West, rather than resorting to immediate military action.

Since the beginning of the current escalation of hostilities, Moscow has had as its main demand a written guarantee that Ukraine will never be allowed to join NATO. In addition, the Kremlin also requested the withdrawal of Western forces from all of Eastern Europe – the former Soviet Union’s zone of influence.

The US and NATO formally rejected these demands but indicated that several areas – including nuclear weapons control and limits on military exercises – were open for negotiation, but the Kremlin did not formally respond.

Putin has again opposed what he calls “the endless and very dangerous expansion of NATO to the East”, but he supported Lavrov’s conclusion on the need to keep the dialogue open, Russian news agency RIA Novosti reported, citing the port. -voice of the Kremlin, Dmitri Peskov.

Ukraine may withdraw from NATO

On Monday, pressured by the Russian military presence on its bordersUkraine’s President Volodmyr Zelensky has signaled that your country may withdraw from joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) – one of the main demands of the Kremlin amid the tension between the two countries.

In recent hours, the Pentagon said it had registered the movement of Russian helicopters near the border and the entry of mercenaries into Ukrainian territory. The State Department decided today to move the American embassy from Kiev to the interior of the country.

Ukraine’s entry into NATO – an aspiration inscribed even in the country’s constitution – is considered an existential threat by Russia, and the reason for the current crisis.

Alongside German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Zelenski said the question of having open access to NATO is no more than a dream. The president’s remarks follow Ukrainian ambassador to London Vadym Prystaiko’s interview with the BBC on Sunday, when he also declared that Ukraine could withdraw from membership if it prevented conflict.

“We can give up (NATO), even because we are being pressured and blackmailed to do so,” said the diplomat. “We’re being flexible to find the best way out of this.”/NYT, W.POST, AP and AFP