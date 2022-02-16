Russia supports Brazil as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, says Russian minister | World

Russia supports the inclusion of Brazil as a permanent member of the Security Council of the United Nations (UN), said Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, after meeting with Carlos França, the minister of the same portfolio in Brazil.

“The Russian Federation expresses its support for Brazil’s candidacy for the permanent chair and we seek to increase the number of permanent members for developing countries in America, Asia and Africa,” said Lavrov.

Today, Brazil occupies a temporary seat on the council (see below).

He criticized US international policy: “They have a tendency to change international law with their own rules and want to divide the world into two parts, democratic and non-democratic countries, privileged countries and others.” And then he complained about the expansion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) expansion into the eastern European region.

The two had a meeting and held a press conference before the meeting between Presidents Jair Bolsonaro and Vladimir Putin.

Brazilian Foreign Minister speaks to the press after meeting with the Russian government in the Kremlin

At the end of last year, France paid a visit to Moscow, which he recalled at his press conference. The Brazilian minister, Carlos França, stated that they discussed:

UN Security Council issues;

Parameters for strategy in research and development of projects in the defense area;

Themes of international conjuncture.

France stated that Russia is a global benchmark, especially in the defense industry, and that Brazil favors partnerships that include technology transfer.

The Brazilian also said that the minister of the institutional security cabinet of security, General Augusto Heleno and Russia signed a protocol for the mutual protection of classified information that meets the Law on Access to Information in Brazil.

Lavrov received questions after the two lines. There were no questions about the relationship with Brazil, but about the Russian military exercises.

The Russian minister said that if the United Kingdom eased sanctions on Russia, his country would retaliate.

He even complained about Western countries for complaining about military maneuvers that the Russian armed forces carry out on their own territory.

In the years 2022 and 2023, Brazil will occupy a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council. This is the 11th time that the country has joined the body (the last time was between 2010 and 2011).

The Council is one of the most important multilateral bodies responsible for international collective security.