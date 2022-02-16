Russia-Ukraine conflict could make gasoline reach R$10 in the country

The world, as well as the market, is on alert because of the tense movement of troops on the border between Russia and the Ukraine. The conflict carries geopolitical issues that are reminiscent of the times of Cold Warwith consequences that could significantly affect Brazil.

According to experts, one of the great risks for the country is a skyrocketing gasoline price, in addition to a significant reduction in meat exports. If Russia decides to reduce its supply of fuel to consumers, Brazil could run out of supplies.

“If the invasion takes place, Europe’s oil supply will be compromised and the price will explode with the soaring dollar, which would result in an increase in gasoline and natural gas, for example,” said Maria Eduarda Siqueira, a specialist in international relations and war conflicts.

A liter of gasoline can reach R$ 10

The specialist also adds that the price of a barrel of oil should also rise, from the current US$ 87 to US$ 100. If that happens, a liter of gasoline in Brazil can reach around R$ 10.

In relation to the price of meat, there is also a concern of rising. What happens is that Brazil is the world’s largest exporter of the product, and Russia, it is important to say, one of its largest importers.

Depending on what may happen in terms of ship flows, the Eastern European country may stop buying Brazilian beef.

what does the government say

Regarding the tense dispute between the countries, which threatens the global economy, government sources believe that Brazil should not suffer from a lack of supplies. In a note to the Metrópoles portal, the representatives said that the main markets will be greatly affected. On the other hand, if the US strikes a deal with Iran, there will be plenty of Iranian oil available.

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine comes at its most stretched point. The hostility between the countries began after the Russian government demanded that the West guarantee the exclusion of Ukraine from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), an alliance of 30 countries led by the United States.