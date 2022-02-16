Russian Navy Il-38 Aircraft Locate US Submarine Inside Russian Waters

A US submarine entered Russian waters more than 4 km and efforts to fend it off took about three hours, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu told a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The incident took place in the vicinity of Urup Island, which is part of the Kuril chain. The submarine was detected during military exercises by Ilyushin Il-38 and Il-38N “May” anti-submarine aircraft of the Russian Navy’s Pacific Fleet naval aviation that were conducting an exercise near Avacha Bay on the Russian mainland.

“A group from the Pacific Fleet discovered during exercises near the Kuril Islands a submarine, probably from the US,” Shoigu said. “As a result of efforts that took almost three hours, the submarine was pulled out of Russian waters, where it was more than 4 km inland, very close to the islands.”

Demand was ignored, RU frigate used "special instruments" (probably counter-saboteur grenades?), SSN deployed a self-propelled imitator and left territorial waters at max speed.

According to the Defense Ministry on February 14, the frigate’s crew warned the submarine about violating Russia’s maritime borders and demanded, in both Russian and English, that the submarine depart “immediately”. The submarine’s crew did not respond to the warning.

At least one Kamov Ka-27 Helix helicopter and Russia’s anti-submarine destroyer Marshal Shaposhnikov pursued the submarine, which allegedly launched an acoustic decoy before leaving the area at high speed, according to Russian ministry information.

A Russian surface ship communicated with the crew of the submarine via underwater sonar systems in Russian and English, according to the MOD. The US boat was messaged, "You are in the Russian territorial waters right now! Surface immediately!"

Earlier, on February 12, the Defense Ministry reported that the frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov “used appropriate means” against a US Navy Virginia-class nuclear-powered submarine that entered Russian territorial waters. On the same day, Russian President Putin spoke with US President Joe Biden. The two presidents did not discuss the submarine incident during the talks, Putin’s aide Yury Ushakov said.

After the incident, the US embassy defense attaché was summoned to the ministry. He received a note of protest because of the “provocative actions” of the American submarine, which posed a threat to Russia’s national security.

The incident was denied by the United States Department of Defense. “We are aware of media reports about an alleged naval incident in the Pacific,” a Pentagon spokesman told the AFP news agency. “We are unable to confirm the details of these reports at this time.”

Captain Kyle Raines, representative of the US Armed Forces, said a Virginia submarine was not in Russian territorial waters. The official declined to disclose the exact location of the American submarines.

“There is no truth to Russian claims of our operations in their territorial waters,” said US Navy Captain Kyle Raines, a spokesman for the US Indo-Pacific Command. “I will not comment on the precise location of our submarines, but we fly, sail and operate safely in international waters,” he said.