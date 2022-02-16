Russians criticize US and NATO during meeting with Brazilian authorities – 02/16/2022 – World

In a bilateral meeting of the heads of diplomacy and defense of the two countries, Brazil and Russia discussed what Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called “the United States’ intention to divide the world”. The Russians presented their version of the Ukrainian crisis at the meeting.

Explaining that this was the Russian approach to the issue, and giving as an example the situation around Ukraine’s borders, the dean of world diplomacy said that “we discussed the fact that the US wants to exchange international law for another order”.

“We talk [os russos] of the US intention to divide the world into two parts, democratic and non-democratic countries”, he said, in his speech after the approximately one-hour meeting he had with his colleague Serguei Choigu (Defense) and his Brazilian counterparts Carlos França (Itamaraty ) and Walter Braga Netto (Defense).

In his speech, France carefully did not mention geopolitical issues. President Jair Bolsonaro’s trip to Russia, which has its official day of events this Wednesday (16), was the subject of contestation, including the US, which pressured it not to take place and gave the idea of ​​international support to Vladimir Putin.

This made the trip to Moscow to meet the Russian president a minefield for Bolsonaro, even though he was in tune with the usual line of non-alignment by the Itamaraty — which, moreover, had been imploded by the Brazilian in the two years of Ernesto Araújo’s administration, a chancellor who believed in globalist conspiracy and advocated an alliance with the US.

In favor of the Brazilian, the crisis has cooled since Monday (14), with signals from the Kremlin in favor of negotiations and with some announced withdrawals of troops around Ukraine. Putin and Bolsonaro are meeting.

Naturally, Bolsonaro supporters wanted to falsely attribute this to the president’s visit, and his son Eduardo (a federal deputy for the PL-SP) even posted the hashtags “BolsonaroEvitouaGuerra” and “BolsonaroNobeldaPaz”.

The Russian president is in the midst of a duel with the West. He has positioned, and now appears to have started withdrawing, troops around Ukraine and presented an ultimatum to discuss his security vision for Eastern Europe — one that does not include ex-Communist countries as new members of NATO, the Western military alliance.

Lavrov spoke of it. “We exchange geopolitical assessments,” he said. “In the case of Europe, we speak of the open-door policy[oftheWesttowardsNATO”oftheuncontrolledenlargementofNATOtotheeastWetalkaboutoureffortstocounterandfightthispoliticalline”hesaid[doOcidenteemrelaçãoàOtan”doalargamentonãocontroladodaOtanaolesteFalamosdosnossosesforçosparacontraporecombateressalinhapolítica”afirmou

It is not known, from public demonstrations, whether Brazil gave any new opinion on the crisis or if, as is its tradition, it listened and said it defended that conflicts be resolved peacefully. This was reiterated before the meeting by the Minister of Mines and Energy, Bento Albuquerque, who joined Bolsonaro’s entourage.

As a pleasure, Lavrov reiterated the support that Putin had already given in 2014, when the president was Dilma Rousseff (PT), to the Brazilian claim to be a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council.

Today, the country occupies a rotating seat in the club of 15 voting countries. But veto, only the five members with permanent seat: USA, Russia, China, United Kingdom and France, the victors of the Second World War that laid the foundations of the current world diplomatic system.

“Russia has again confirmed our intention and confidence that Brazil will be a permanent member, and also supports the initiative to expand the composition of the council,” said Lavrov.

More economical, France announced that Brazil and Russia had talked about technical-military cooperation, thus continuing a dialogue that dates back to the 1990s and that was established in 2002, when both countries signed an agreement on the subject.

He also said that the GSI (Institutional Security Office) has signed a mutual data protection agreement with its Russian counterpart, led by Nikolai Patruchev. The topic of cybersecurity is surrounded by mysteries, and the chancellor only stated that the arrangement allows for the exchange of information with more security and under the aegis of Brazilian data protection law.

Russia is accused by the West of being one of the world’s centers of cyber attacks and hacking activities of all kinds. On Tuesday (15), US President Joe Biden said he was ready to retaliate if attacks were launched against Ukraine’s infrastructure in this area.

França stressed that Brazil considers Russia a world leader in defense technology and that the meeting aims to open conversations in this field. The Russians in recent years have tried to sell air defense systems to Brazil, products in which they command excellence, but have been rebuffed.

They also failed to offer fighter planes, a deal taken up by the Swedes – westerners, but not the US, from the point of view of alignment. The topic was treated as a priority: as the commander of the Navy, Admiral Almir Garnier, has Covid-19 and could not travel, the entourage included four general officers of the Forces in his place.

Lavrov also said that Brazil and Russia agreed to treaties limiting chemical weapons and banning nuclear tests, important topics that seem somewhat esoteric to the public.