Samsung launches Galaxy Tab S8 in Brazil in back with TFT screen; check the price

In addition to its new top-of-the-line cell phones, Samsung also brought the Galaxy Tab S8 to Brazil. The newly launched tablet by the brand lands in the country only in the most modest version of the family, as already reported by TudoCelular in the last week. In other words, no Plus and Ultra variants, at least at this first moment. The Tab S8 features an 11-inch LTPS TFT display with up to 120 Hz refresh rate and WQXGA resolution.

The tablet also comes with biometrics on the side and a stereo sound system with four speakers, which come with AKG certification and Dolby Atmos support. On the back, there is a magnetic space to hold the S Pen, which comes with the product in the box. In addition, the Galaxy Tab S8 is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile platform and is the first in the Korean family to support 5G network. The product comes in a single version with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage, expandable up to 1 TB by microSD memory card. The camera set consists of two rear lenses: a 13 MP main and a 6 MP ultrawide. At the front, for selfies and video conferencing, is a 12 MP ultrawide. The main features are completed by the 8,000 mAh battery — with 45W fast charging support — and Android 12 as the operating system.