Samsung presents accessories for Galaxy S22, S22 Plus and S22 Ultra in Brazil

the new smartphones flagship from Samsung — Galaxy S22, S22 Plus and S22 Ultra — arrive in Brazil with a series of protective covers and accessories. The line was launched globally less than a week ago and officially announced in the Brazilian market on Tuesday (15). The smartphones that land in the country have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile platform, and a lot of changes compared to the Galaxy S21 line. To complement the use of new cell phones, Samsung has announced protective covers and accessories that protect, personalize and help with handling. Check out the suggested accessory list for the Galaxy S22 series below, including cases and chargers.

Smart Clear View





With a modern and lightweight design, Smart Clear View is a smart case with touch response. The accessory protects the edges and screen of the device, as well as allowing the user to answer calls and see notifications without having to open it. The Smart Clear View cover is available at a suggested price of R$359 for the three smartphones in the Galaxy S22 5G line.

LED View





This is another cover of the smart accessories line, which in addition to protecting the edges and the device’s screen, shows notifications through an LED matrix on its front. Notification icons can be customized. The LED View cover also offers the convenience of a compartment to hold a bank card. The accessory is available at a suggested price of R$599 for the three smartphones in the Galaxy S22 5G line.

Protective Standing





In the line of robust protective covers, the Protective Standing cover stands out not only for its highly durable structure and material, but also for its innovative style. The user can handle the smartphone in two viewing angles (45º and 60º), thanks to the built-in and detachable support located on the back. In addition, the protective cover comes with an extra detachable stand in a second color to ensure greater personalization of the accessory. The Protective Standing cover is available at a suggested price of R$349 for the three smartphones in the GalaxyS22 5G line.

Flex edge





The protective Edge Flex cover guarantees two styles in a single cover. It has two back plates included in the packaging: one transparent and one mirrored. Although it is light and thin, the model protects the cell phone. The Borda Flex protective case is available for the Galaxy S22 5G and S22 Plus 5G smartphones at a suggested price of R$249.

Silicone with strap





Popularized in recent years, the back strap “Strap” line of covers ensures convenience and a safer, more comfortable wearing experience. With a modern look, the strap can be adjusted for better fixation and comfort when holding the smartphone by hand. The silicone case with strap model is available for the suggested price of R$ 399 for the three smartphones in the Galaxy S22 5G line.

Clear Standing





The Clear Standing cover brings protection to all edges of the Galaxy S22 5G and, thanks to its curvature, ensures a secure grip preventing the phone from slipping. Its transparent material also highlights the smartphone’s original color. The back of the accessory is equipped with a bracket to keep the device at a more visually comfortable angle for content consumption. The Clear Standing cover is available at a suggested price of R$249 for the three smartphones in the Galaxy S22 5G line.

chargers





45W wall charger: this model is 30% more compact than the previous version and ensures fast charging of compatible devices with a maximum power of 45W. Standard 3.0 and Super Fast Charging 2.0 are supported. Samsung guarantees protection against overload, short circuit, high temperature and other occurrences. The suggested price is R$399.

The 15W Single Pad Wireless Charger: versatile and compact, this model allows the Galaxy S22 5G or other Samsung devices to be recharged. It has an integrated cooling system that maintains load stability. The suggested price is R$ 349.

Duo Pad 15W Wireless Charger: this model allows simultaneous charging of multiple Galaxy Ecosystem devices. You can, for example, charge an S22 5G phone and the Galaxy Buds 2 headphones at the same time. The suggested price is R$ 599.

compare









