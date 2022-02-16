Scientists may have cured first woman of HIV

A US leukemia patient has become the first woman and third person to be cured of HIV after receiving a stem cell transplant from a donor who was naturally resistant to the virus that causes AIDS, researchers said on Tuesday. (15).

The case of a middle-aged woman, presented at the Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections in Denver, is also the first involving cord blood, a new approach that could make treatment available to more people.

Since receiving cord blood to treat her acute myeloid leukemia — a cancer that starts in blood-forming cells in the bone marrow — the woman has been in remission and virus-free for 14 months, without the need for potent HIV treatments. , known as antiretroviral therapy.

The two previous cases occurred in men — one white and one Latino — who received adult stem cells, which are most often used in bone marrow transplants.

“This is now the third reported cure in this setting, and the first by a woman living with HIV,” Sharon Lewin, president-elect of the International AIDS Society, said in a statement.

The case is part of a larger, US-supported study led by Dr. Yvonne Bryson of the University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA) and Dr. Deborah Persaud of Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore. The objective is to accompany 25 people with HIV who undergo a transplant with stem cells taken from umbilical cord blood for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases.

Study patients first undergo chemotherapy to kill cancerous immune cells. Doctors then transplant stem cells from individuals with a specific genetic mutation in which they lack receptors used by the virus to infect cells.

Scientists believe that these individuals develop an HIV-resistant immune system.

Lewin said bone marrow transplants are not a viable strategy to cure most people living with HIV. But the report “confirms that a cure for HIV is possible and further strengthens the use of gene therapy as a viable strategy for curing HIV,” he said.