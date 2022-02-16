Security cameras showed that candy salesman did not act violently before being killed by PM | Rio de Janeiro



Candy salesman, Hiago Macedo, was killed by a military police officer off-duty at the ferry station, in Niterói – Agência O Dia/ Cleber Mendes

Bullet seller, Hiago Macedo, was killed by a military police officer off-duty at the ferry station in NiteróiAgência O Dia/ Cleber Mendes

Published 02/15/2022 15:04

Rio – The images from the security cameras made available by CCR Barcas showed that there was no attempt at theft, robbery or violence by the candy seller, Hiago Macedo de Oliveira, 21 years old. The information was confirmed by the Secretary of Human Rights of Niterói, Raphael Costa, this Tuesday, at Cemitério Maruí, in Niterói, where the young man will be buried at 4 pm.

Following the case since Monday afternoon (14), Raphael said that the Niterói and São Gonçalo Homicide Police Station (DHNSG) understood that the author of the shot, military police officer Carlos Arnaud Baldez Silva Júnior, practiced a cruel act of violence.

According to him, the images were fundamental for the indictment of intentional homicide for a futile motive. “We continue to follow the investigations to ensure that the investigation is carried out and that there is no result of impunity,” said the secretary.

The Human Rights Secretariat followed the testimony of Hiago’s widow, Thais Oliveira Santos, 29, and also provided support for the free burial, as the family could not afford it. In addition, psychological and social assistance is being offered to family members.

In conversation with delegate Heleno, responsible for the investigations, the secretary said that the expectation is that the PM remains in prison.

*Collaboration Cleber Mendes