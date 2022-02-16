see how much the prize in Savings yields

The prize is accumulated in R$ 12 million and can be released this Wednesday (16)

Becoming a millionaire overnight can happen to bettors of the Mega-Sena contest 2454 this Wednesday (16). The prize is accumulated in R$ 12 million and the ticket that is registered with the six dozen of the result wins.

Because it is a high value, the lucky ones can buy real estate, cars, travel, among other things. But, in addition, applying the amount in an investment can be a good alternative.

How much does the R$ 12 million prize in Savings earn?

The Mega-Sena 2454 prize can yield BRL 60,000 in the first month of investment in Savings. According to information from Rodrigo Beresca, financial solutions analyst at Ativa Investimentos, the current return on investment is 0.5% per month.

For those who prefer to invest the premium in another option with a low risk yield, but with a better return, there is the Selic Treasury. According to the specialist, the profitability is 0.74% and the winner can earn BRL 88,700.

How to bet on Mega-Sena 2454?

The shuttlecock is made up of 60 scores and the player can score from six to 15, manually or randomly – by the system. The simple bet with six numbers costs R$4.50, but if you have more tens, in this scenario, the value can reach R$22,500.

The Mega-Sena 2454 draw takes place at Espaço da Sorte, located in Bela Vista, São Paulo, starting at 8 pm (Brasilia time). To participate, it is necessary to register the bet at lottery houses, Loterias Caixa app or on the website (www.loteriasonline.caixa.gov.br).

Of all Caixa lotteries, this is the most difficult modality to hit the full result. The probability of winning the Mega Sena prize 2454 contest is 1 in 50,063,860 with 6 numbers played.

How many tickets were awarded at the Mega-Sena in 2022?

So far, Mega-Sena has already awarded four tickets, paying a total of more than R$73.7 million. So, see what were the prizes and the cities of the winners:

Contest 2443 – An online bet and another from Urucânia (MG) won the prize of R$ 5.2 million each

Contest 2449 – Aposta de Blumenau (SC) won a prize of R$ 36.7 million – 36,777,767.10

Contest 2451 – Aposta de Belo Horizonte (MG) won a prize of R$ 26.4 million – 26,422,347.01

See the latest Mega-Sena result here