See how Putin’s call to recognize separatist areas in Ukraine could further inflame the crisis in the region | World

Russia’s lower house of parliament, known as the Duma, voted on Tuesday to ask President Vladimir Putin to recognize two Russian-backed breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independents, said the president of the House.

If approved, the Duma move could further inflame the stalemate over a Russian military buildup near Ukraine that has stoked Western fears that Moscow could invade. Russia denies any invasion plan and accuses the West of hysteria.

Which regions does the Russian parliament ask Putin to recognize as independent?

The requested recognition is for the self-declared People’s Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. If Putin recognizes them, it could undermine the peace process in eastern Ukraine, where a conflict between government forces and Moscow-backed separatists has killed at least 15,000 people.

How did the dispute in that region start?

Russia and Ukraine have had bad relations since pro-Western sectors came to power in Kiev in 2014 after the Maidan Square uprising, which was followed by the annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea peninsula by the Russians and the conflict with separatists in the east. , in the region known as Donbass, where Donetsk and Lugansk are located.

Ukraine and Westerners accuse Moscow of militarily supporting the separatists, something Russia denies. Moscow even issued passports to hundreds of thousands of Donbass residents.

Russia begins withdrawing some troops from Ukraine border

The Minsk peace accords, signed in February 2015, made it possible to significantly reduce clashes, but they have continued ever since, albeit at a reduced pace. The agreements provide for the reunification of both regions with Ukraine, but with Kiev granting wide autonomy to the two regions.

“Kiev is not observing the Minsk accords. Our citizens and compatriots living in Donbass need our help and support,” Vyacheslav Volodin, president of the Russian Chamber of Deputies, wrote on social media to justify the request for recognition.

Recognizing Donetsk and Lugansk would be a significant step that would effectively end the Minsk peace process, which is at the center of discussions over fears of a Russian invasion of Ukrainian territory.

2 of 2 Ukrainian troops move through combat positions in the breakaway region of Donetsk — Photo: Oleksandr Klymenko/Reuters Ukrainian troops move through combat positions in the breakaway region of Donetsk (Photo: Oleksandr Klymenko/Reuters)

When should Putin consider the Duma’s request?

Volodin, a member of the pro-Putin United Russia party, said the appeal would be sent to the Kremlin immediately. It was unclear how long it will take the Kremlin to review it.