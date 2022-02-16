See how to apply for a CAIXA Tem credit card in 2022

Recently, the box hasapplication created by Federal Savings Bank, gained new functions. Now, customers can enjoy a credit card that is easy to approve and full of advantages.

The card is granted by the financial institution to citizens who have a digital social savings account on the platform. Approval depends on a credit analysis that considers the consumer’s score among other factors.

However, so far, there is no information regarding the credit limit, but it will possibly be different for each client, as it will depend on the profile of each one.

Advantages of the Caixa Tem credit card

One of the main advantages of the card is the possibility of making cash purchases to pay within 40 days. See the others:

No annual fee or maintenance fees;

Free additional card;

Virtual card;

Purchases abroad;

Advantages of the Vai de Visa program.

How to request the cash credit card

The interested party can request the tool through the application itself box has. Just follow the steps below:

Click on the “Credit Card” menu; Tap the option “I want my card”; Confirm the personal data that will appear on the screen; Read and accept the terms and conditions; Create a password; Enjoy all the benefits of your new card.

See how to update the Caixa TEM registration in 2022

THE box has is an application created by Federal Savings Bank which has been heavily invested by the institution in recent months. In order to make the most of the services and other novelties of digital social savings, account holders must keep the platform updated. See how below.

How to update the registration in Caixa Tem?

Beforehand, it is necessary to be connected to the internet and have a photo document in hand to start the registration update.

open the app box has; Then go to “Update your registration”. If you have the documents in hand, click on “I understand, let’s get started”, on the other screen; Now inform if your address remains the same in “Yes, it is correct” or if you have moved in “My address has changed”; Once this is done, enter your nationality and tap on “Next”; On the next screen, tap “Got it, let’s go” to answer the income questions. After filling out a questionnaire, click “Next” to go to another screen; Then confirm the data filled in and tap “Confirm”; Finally, click on “Continue” and select the type of document you are going to send. Once this is done, follow the instructions and send the requested images.

Updated the box has, the app will have a period of up to 48 hours to unlock the features of the digital account. Just check the notifications sent by the app in the email. If not, go to an agency and ask them to authorize the device.