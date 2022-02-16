See the memes of Bolsonaro’s trip to Russia amid tensions with Ukraine

Montage of Bolsonaro eating farofa next to Putin
Netizens make ‘memes’ with Bolsonaro Russia visit (photo: Social Networks/Reproduction)

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) landed in Russia, this Tuesday (15/2), to meet with the country’s president, Vladimir Putin, and meet with businessmen. However, with the atmosphere of tension between Russia and Ukraine, the trip of the Brazilian Chief Executive to Moscow generated memes on the internet.

Faced with the announcement of the departure of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine, on the same day that Bolsonaro landed in Russia, netizens joked that Bolsonaro would have “avoided war”.

“Motorcycler with Putin”

A frequent political mobilization during the Bolsonaro government, the “motociatas” — a collective meeting of motorcycles — also entered the repertoire of memes. Users made montages with President Vladimir Putin on the back of Jair Bolsonaro.

Peace agreement

Another image played with a video in which Bolsonaro appears eating a meal with his hands, with a considerable amount of farofa spilled on his pants and on the floor. The occasion was ironically associated with a possible attempt by the president to establish a peace agreement in Eastern Europe.

Check out other memes

