Senate to vote on bills to reduce fuel prices today | Economy

Playback: ACity ON fuels

Senator Jean Paul Prates (PT-RN) is the rapporteur of two projects that seek to reduce fuel prices and can be voted on by parliamentarians this Wednesday.

One of the projects modifies the taxation of ICMS, a state tax, on diesel, biodiesel and gasoline, in addition to expanding the scope of the Gas Aid. This proposal brings a new text in relation to what had already been approved in the Chamber of Deputies.

The other proposal, on the other hand, creates an account to stabilize the prices of oil and derivatives, in addition to promoting changes in the internal price policy.

The two texts are on the agenda of the Senate session this Wednesday, and the president of the House, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), established that the deadline for presenting the amendments is until 2 pm, two hours before the scheduled time for the session start.

See below what is at stake in the proposals

Change in ICMS



The congressman presented a new text for the project that modifies the collection of ICMS on fuels, which had been approved in the Chamber in October 2021, with the determination of specific rates for each type of fuel that would be fixed annually.

one-time charge



The tax levied on gasoline, diesel and biodiesel will be levied all at once, with no cascading effect.

The mechanism, which is similar to tax substitution, would not have to be adopted by states.

The implementation of this model, whose technical name is monophasia, depends on regulation by the National Council for Finance Policy (Confaz).

State autonomy

The tax rates will be defined by the states and the Federal District, were uniform throughout the country and can be differentiated by products.

It will also be possible to opt for an ICMS charge that is levied on a fixed unit of measure (a value per liter) or if it remains in the current model (percentage of the price).

The rates may be reduced and readjusted by the states in the same year.

Expansion of Gas Aid for twice as many families

The text predicts that the program will double its current service capacity, reaching 11 million families, which would require an additional expenditure of R$ 1.9 billion.

To pay for this extra expense, the senator indicated as a source for the new expenses with the gas voucher part of the money raised with the signature bonuses of the Sépia and Atapu fields, part of the pre-salt layer in the Santos Basin.

New pricing policy and stabilization program

The other project, also reported by Prates, is authored by Senator Rogério Carvalho (PT-SE), and provides new guidelines for setting prices for diesel, gasoline and gas in the domestic market, in addition to creating an account to stabilize prices. of fuels.

Intern market

The text says that the price policy for the domestic market, both for oil produced in the country and imported, needs to protect the interests of consumers, reduce external vulnerability, stimulate and expand the national refining capacity, reasonable prices and the reduction of volatility of these prices.

The suggestion is that domestic prices refer to average quotations on the international market, domestic production costs and import costs, if applicable.

The government can regulate the use of mobile price bands, to establish the limits for the variation of this value, defining the frequency of readjustments and compensation mechanisms.

Price stabilization program

To try to protect against the volatility of oil prices, a stabilization program is created, to be regulated by the government.

The proposal is to create an account, with a balance that would be accumulated during the period of low prices so that it can be used in times of high oil prices, to avoid passing it on to prices.

Prates estimates that this account would require an initial investment of BRL 25 billion in 2022. The funds would come from the export tax on crude oil, Petrobras dividends owed to the Federal Government and royalties.

The executive would manage the account and also define the parameters for reducing price volatility.

export tax

The proposal establishes the collection of an export tax on crude oil, with the fixing of rates, depending on the value of a barrel of oil on the international market.