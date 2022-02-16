Senators inaugurate memorial to Covid victims and speak of impeachment of Aras – 02/15/2022 – Poder

Members of the Covid CPI criticized the performance and threatened to impeach the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, during the inauguration of a memorial in honor of the victims of the pandemic in the Senate, this Tuesday (15).

The top of the commission —​which acted between April and October of last year— considers that Aras may be prevaricating by not following up on the conclusions of the commission’s final report. Therefore, they claim that there is a possibility that Aras will be prevented and that this measure is on the “radar”.

The PGR says that it awaits the delivery of evidence by the CPI and states that none of the cases is stopped.

“[Com os discursos] Did you realize that not only is[the impeachment of Aras]being considered, but it is a possibility that is on the radar of the pandemic observatory, which is the heir of the CPI of the Pandemic. This is not just said by me, this is said by other colleagues, the 17 members of the observatory”, said CPI vice president Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP) to journalists. [oimpeachmentdeAras)maséumapossibilidadequeestánoradardoobservatóriodapandemiaqueéoherdeirodaCPIdaPandemiaIssonãoéditoapenaspormimissoéditopelosdemaiscolegasos17membrosdoobservatório”afirmouovice-presidentedaCPIRandolfeRodrigues(Rede-AP)ajornalistas

The senator stated that Augusto Aras sent a team of emissaries to discuss the developments of the investigation in the PGR scope. It was requested at the time that the members of the CPI could individualize the evidence and forward it to the PGR.

Randolfe says that the request would be unnecessary, saying that the final report of the CPI, when forwarded to other instances of the Federal Public Ministry, there were no similar requests and investigations were initiated.

“We will deliver what was asked of us until Friday. Let’s wait. I think it’s reasonable to wait the following week, until after Carnival, at least, to have the outcome. If not, then it’s up to us and the Senate the jurisdiction of the Attorney General of the Republic to see what the next development is to take”, he said.

According to the Constitution, the Senate is exclusively responsible for prosecuting and prosecuting the Attorney General of the Republic in crimes of responsibility. After the presentation of a complaint by a senator or any citizen, it will be up to the president of the Senate to decide whether to proceed with the case.

The Covid CPI’s final report was approved by the commission members in October 2021. The document recommended the indictment of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), 77 other people and two companies. Among the indictment proposals are state ministers, sons of the chief executive, parliamentarians, lobbyists, doctors, among others.

Since then, members of the commission have been pressing for Aras to proceed with the recommendations for indicting authorities with privileged jurisdiction. The attorney general has already been invited by a Senate committee to give explanations, which has not yet happened — in the invitation mode, attendance is not mandatory.

The charges to Aras began during the opening ceremony of the Memorial in honor of the victims of Covid.

The CPI’s rapporteur, Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL), who said he would support any request by Randolfe Rodrigues, stated in his speech that “the CPI did its job”. But he points out that the Attorney General of the Republic is not performing his duties as he should.

“The Attorney General’s Office is responsible for three referrals: continue the investigations, file a complaint or file it. What did the Attorney General’s Office do? He invented a fourth route, which was to send confidential petitions to the Federal Supreme Court, that repeats the request for individualization of evidence. This cannot continue”, he says.

The president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), reinforced that the members of the Senate are competent to monitor the investigation and that “the PGR is expected to act”. On the other hand, he stated that it cannot be intended “to put any kind of pressure on the attorney general.

“Considering that it is a proposition of the CPI, which is one of the organs of the Senate, obviously the Senate can monitor the progress of this investigation, including, to be aware of its developments, without intending to apply any type of pressure because obviously we respect the autonomy, the independence of institutions”. said the President of the House.

“I am sure that the MPF, through the PGR, will take full account of what was produced by the CPI in order to have an outcome. CPI follows the normal course of due process, respecting the contradictory, ample defense, presumption of innocence, but naturally the PGR is expected to act”, he added.

wanted by leaf to comment on the senators’ criticisms, the PGR stated that it awaits the delivery of the evidence by the Covid CPI, “agreed at the meeting so that the team that works in the cases can advance in the analysis of each imputation made to the 12 indicted with jurisdictional prerogative in the Federal Supreme Court, as provided for by law”.

The PGR also reinforced a previous demonstration, from last week, in which it says that none of the cases is stopped. Manifestations were sent to the STF referring to all those indicted with special jurisdiction.

In a note, it says that the cases have been judicialized and are currently being processed, each one being submitted to the respective rapporteur, “who is the natural judge of the case”.

“Within the scope of each of these procedures, the necessary impulses for the respective progress have been given, which includes the measures to identify and ensure the soundness of the evidence set on which the indictment of the 12 authorities with the prerogative of forum before the STF”, he adds.

​The memorial inaugurated this Tuesday was conceived by the Covid CPI summit.

The project initially provided for the construction of the memorial at a point visible to the public, in front of the National Congress. Senator Randolfe Rodrigues even released a video of the monument, which would have 27 stones placed in the water mirror in honor of the victims of each unit of the federation.

The memorial ended up inside the Senate. The Presidency of the House informed that the change was due to the “architectural impact” that would have with the installation in the water mirror and eventual conflicts with the organs of preservation of the patrimony, since the building of the National Congress is registered.

The memorial will have a 15-meter long platform, where there will be 27 internally lit marble prisms, which will symbolize large candles in honor of the victims of the pandemic in each unit of the federation.

The project by architects Vanessa Novais Bhering and André Luiz de Souza Castro will be installed in the foyer of the Petrônio Portela auditorium and will be open to visitors.

During the ceremony, members of the Covid CPI also harshly criticized President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and members of the government. Renan Calheiros said that the memorial is intended for the remembrance of a “sanitary scourge” that had the collaboration of government agents.

Renan said that the symbol of government actions to fight the pandemic can be summarized in the president’s expression: “‘So what?’. It is a simple declaration of presidential mockery”, he said.

Randolfe Rodrigues criticized the denialism of the federal government in the actions to face the pandemic. And he also recalled the current moment, with cases of public defense of Nazism, to affirm that regimes of exception adopted the “culture of death” and also always denied science.

“There are many ways to stop the contamination by Covid-19, for us Brazilians to defeat this tragedy. Certainly the transmission of the coronavirus will not be stopped by the sad combination that we have seen in Brazil in the last two years: a kind of magic, of bad science , of denialism,” he said.

The parliamentarian stated that “banalizing crimes has become something normal”. And that recently there is a great tendency of some groups to forget, forgive or trivialize experience, such as Francoism, Salazarism and Nazism.

“It also has diagnostic significance to know that these experiences in the past also normalized, trivialized, denied science to justify their main objective: fascist regimes have the culture of death as their objective. and communists spread disease,” he added.