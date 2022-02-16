Should Eletrobrás (ELET3) be privatized? – Money Times

THE privatization gives Eletrobrás (ELET6) returned to the news, after the Federal Audit Court (TCU) to find errors considered to be primary in the calculations presented by the government. The court meets, this Tuesday (15), to decide whether to approve the continuation of the process.

The point that will be addressed today is the value of the grant that interested parties must pay to take over the largest electric power generator in the country, stipulated by the Ministry of Mines and Energy by R$ 23.5 billion. The value is disputed by the ministers of the TCU, who consider it a very low value for the size of the state-owned company.

The analysis of the privatization of Eletrobrás had been stalled at the TCU since December, when Minister Vital do Rego asked for more time to assess its possible impacts on the price of electricity. The reason is that the privatization notice proposed by the Union obliges the new owners to invest in thermoelectric plants, which tend to generate more expensive energy, since they consume fossil fuels.

The controversy surrounding the privatization of Eletrobrás is far from over. Therefore, we want to know: in your opinion, should the company be privatized? Participate in the poll money times and see the result throughout the news!