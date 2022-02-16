Sisu 2022: with high cut grades, UFMG becomes a meme on the internet – Education

Meme enjoys the UFMG cut-off marks for Sisu 2022 (photo: Reproduction/Twitter) The release of the first partial of the cut marks of the Unified Selection System (Sisu), this Wednesday (1/16), marks the final stretch of the race for the long-awaited admission to higher education. With registration open until this Friday, thousands of candidates are applying for a place, among the 221,790 offered to federal and state institutions.

For the first edition of Sisu 2022, the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG) offered 6,309 places in 79 undergraduate courses. With very high cut-offs, however, the institution has become one of the most talked about topics on social media.

With a typically Brazilian humour, hundreds of college students seeking a place at the university in the capital of Minas Gerais comment on their grades. The theme generated hundreds of memes throughout the morning. “May Sisu have mercy and UFMG have mercy”, wrote a profile on Twitter.

The notes of cuts my father. On the step or on the door of my dear UFMG %uD83E%uDD21 %u2014 Raquel m (@ttdaraquelm) February 16, 2022

“To all the people who are in front of me at UFMG: please give up on your dreams”, jokes another profile. “I put UFMG as the first option, Sisu must be laughing in my face right now”, completes another tute.

Sisu calculates the cut-off score – the lowest score for the candidate to be among those potentially selected – for each course based on the number of available places and the total number of candidates enrolled in that course, by type of competition. During the application period, candidates can change their course and university options. As a result, the cut-off notes also change.

UFMG becomes one of the most talked about topics on Twitter (photo: Gladyston Rodrigues/EM/DA Press)

See the repercussion on Twitter:

I heard a very sad news, whoever signs up for UFMG, they sell the data to the Russian mafia, don’t sign up under any hypothesis %u2014 larissa %uD83D%uDDE1 || %uD83D%uDCD6: Men’s Book Club (@lovxgreenbriar) February 16, 2022 Guys, last year there were 10 waiting calls at UFMG don’t lose your faith, but if your course is psychology or nutrition, give up is not going to be good %u2014 ana%u17F9%uD83E%uDD8B%u2077 (@thvflly) February 16, 2022 Find out what were the highest cutoffs, in the broad competition modality for UFMG on the first day of Sisu 2022:

Medicine: 814

Aerospace Engineering: 780

Computer Science: 777

Chemical Engineering: 766

Right: 766

Biomedicine: 759

Economic Sciences: 758

Psychology: 756

Mechanical Engineering: 754.92

Journalism: 753.34

Electrical engineering: 740

In 2021, the highest cut-off scores were for courses in medicine, computer science, chemical engineering, and aerospace engineering, with 811, 769, 769, and 765, respectively. Participants expect that the cut-off marks will increase even more until the close of registration and exceed those of the last year.